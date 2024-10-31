News / Metro

Shanghai hospital claims success in transoral robotic surgery

Fudan University's ENT Hospital successfully carried out transoral robotic surgery on a 53-year-old patient with early throat cancer.
Ti Gong

Fudan University's Eye, Ear, Nose, and Throat Hospital performed the first domestically developed transoral robotic surgery.

Fudan University's Eye, Ear, Nose, and Throat Hospital announced the success of the first domestically designed transoral robotic surgery on a 53-year-old patient with early throat cancer in the vocal area on Thursday.

The surgery is exceptionally minimally invasive, with less than 1 milliliter of loss during the operation on Tuesday.

The patient is recovering slowly.

The surgery performed by Dr Tao Lei's team demonstrates not only the outstanding medical capacity of local professionals but also their successful collaboration with a domestic medical robot company.

This device is an excellent example of integrating medicine and engineering while increasing clinical competence in the minimally invasive treatment of early cancer in the head and neck.

Tumors in the throat, base of the tongue, and tonsils can be difficult to remove surgically. Transoral robotic surgery enables surgeons to access tumors through the mouth using robotic equipment.

The precision of robotic surgery aids in the protection of surrounding tissue and the safe removal of the tumor. This method decreases the quantity of tissue removed during cancer surgery.

This transoral robotic surgery system is specifically built for the tight and curving structure of the throat, enhancing its visibility, precision, and flexibility to cover the treatment of the mouth, throat, and hypopharynx, which has tremendously important clinical implications.

"There is no equivalent system in the world as of now. As a result, our technology has piqued the interest of medical professionals both at home and abroad. It is also a breakthrough for the domestic robotic surgery system, which is growing more specialized, precise, and intelligent," stated Dr Tao Lei, a top specialist in the field.

To expand its global reach, the developers want to do international clinical research and training in Germany, the United States, and India.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Fudan University
﻿
