World Cities Day China Observance kicks off in Shanghai

The 2024 World Cities Day China Observance began in Shanghai on Thursday, centered on the theme "Building People-Centered Cities for Better Life." This year's event underscores the vital role of youth in advancing urban climate action and sustainable development.

At the opening ceremony, the 2024 Shanghai Manual: A Guide to Sustainable Urban Development in the 21st Century was unveiled. It features 18 key case studies from 12 countries, all focused on youth-led initiatives.

Six case studies hail from China, highlighting innovative approaches in urban renewal, low-carbon transitions, and community governance.

Notable Chinese projects include the renovation of Yangpu District's Changbai 228 Neighborhood, which preserves historical architecture at a local worker's community while integrating community spaces and services. The project fostered inclusivity and resilience through collaborative efforts involving youth planners and artists.

Another highlight is Xuhui District's Pocket Parks, particularly the revamped Leshan Green Space. These parks emphasize community needs and offer diverse functions, such as reading areas and outdoor fitness, enhancing residents' wellbeing.

In his remarks for the event, UN Secretary-General António Guterres commended the empowerment of youth in climate initiatives.

"We affirm the role of youth in driving climate action and shaping urban futures," he said. He highlighted the significant impact cities have, as they house over half the world's population and contribute to 70 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, thus positioning them at the forefront of the climate crisis.

The event also features the Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities, also known as the Shanghai Award, with 15 nominated cities showcasing their sustainable development initiatives. The award, initiated by UN-Habitat and the Shanghai government, recognizes cities that excel in sustainable development.

These projects aim to inspire a broader dialogue on urban challenges and solutions, fostering collaboration and sharing best practices among global participants.

As cities face pressing issues such as resource scarcity and environmental degradation, the conference serves as a crucial platform for exploring collaborative strategies to enhance urban resilience and implement the UN's 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

World Cities Day, a key platform for showcasing Shanghai and China's vision of modernization, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.