Discover adventures, find your favorite tale at the children's book fair!

The 11th China Shanghai International Children's Book Fair will be held from November 15 to 17 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition Center.

The Shanghai World Expo Exhibition Center will host the 11th China Shanghai International Children's Book Fair (CCBF) from November 15-17. This year, 497 exhibitors from 32 countries and regions will display over 20,000 children's books on 25,000 square meters at the fair, one of the region's most anticipated fairs for children's content and books for ages below 16. The fair is expected to attract over 45,000 visitors, with over 200 activities planned that cover the entire spectrum of the children's content industry.

A Platform for Industry Pros and the Public The fair is divided into two sections: the Rights Zone and the General Zone. The Rights Zone is exclusively for industry professionals focused on copyright trade and international cooperation, while the General Zone will serve as a hub for book marketing, distribution and retail. Professionals will have access to the exhibition on November 15, while the general public can check it out on November 16-17.

Spotlight on International and Local Publishers With 180 international exhibitors, this year's fair will welcome publishers from a diverse array of countries, including Argentina, the UAE, Germany, France, Japan and the US, among many others. Special areas such as the Bologna Prize for the Best Children's Publishers of the Year (BOP) Awards, the Strega Prize section, and the Rights Center will be set up, adding to the fair's global appeal. A new Asia-Pacific Children's Publishing Zone will highlight the unique editorial perspectives from this region. For the first time, an Original Books Ordering Zone will allow visitors to browse and purchase award-winning books from around the world. Prominent Chinese publishers and children's content brands will be present, including China Education Publishing & Media Group, Shanghai Century Publishing Group, CITIC Press, and many others. They will showcase some of China's best children's literature.

Focusing on Trends and Industry Insights Ten high-profile events featuring 95 industry experts will delve into trends, innovations, and the future of children's publishing at the fair. A highlight is the new "International Children's Book Publishers Exchange," designed to share insights into the latest trends in children's literature. Other forums will explore the role of AI in publishing, the transformation of children's bookstores, and innovative channels in children's media. Caldecott Medalist illustrator Jon Klassen will be among the guests. Klassen will hold a storytelling session through illustrations, while French children's author Cécile Alix will discuss how children's books can support social and emotional learning (SEL). Another unique exhibition, "A Fabulous Wardrobe: Fashion, Clothing, and Threads in Children's Picture Books," combines art, literature, and fashion to inspire children's creativity through 150 picture books.

A Tribute to Marco Polo To commemorate Marco Polo's 700th anniversary, the CCBF is partnering with Bologna Children's Book Fair to present "Marco Polo: Bridging East and West." This special exhibit will feature 50 picture books about Marco Polo's famous journey. Italian historian Alessandro Barbero will deliver a talk on Polo's impact on cross-cultural storytelling.



Empowering Young Illustrators Since 2015, the Golden Pinwheel Young Illustrators Competition has grown into one of the most popular global contests for emerging talent. This year, over 2,200 illustrators from 72 countries submitted nearly 14,000 works. The fair will showcase the top 70 illustrators, and selected illustrators will have the opportunity to participate in workshops and masterclasses with prominent figures in the field, organized in collaboration with Milan's Mimaster Illustration Academy.

Tickets and Registration All visitors must register with valid identification. Industry professionals in children's publishing, education, and entertainment can apply for free entry through the fair's online registration system, while general admission tickets are available on Maoyan. Founded in 2013, the CCBF has emerged as a crucial platform for global children's publishing, fostering cultural exchange, promoting innovation, and creating opportunities for international collaboration. This year's event promises to uphold this tradition, offering a glimpse into the future of children's books and fostering new opportunities within the industry while redefining the landscape of children's publishing!