Breakthrough in treatment of arteriovenous malformation
Local medical professionals claimed a breakthrough in targeted treatment for arteriovenous malformation.
AVM is a tangle of blood vessels that joins arteries and veins in an uneven pattern, affecting blood flow and oxygen circulation.
The most common side effects of an AVM are bleeding and seizures. If left untreated, the bleeding can cause severe neurological damage and even death.
The most prevalent treatments are surgery and interventional therapy. However, treatment can be challenging as patients often require multiple treatments and are susceptible to complications.
Targeted treatment for AVM is emerging as a new alternative.
Dr Lin Xiaoxi of Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital is leading the nation's only new drug study on AVM.
According to Lin, there are now only four extracranial AVM targeted medicine clinical studies worldwide, with the other three taking place in the United States and Europe.
Lin's team used some novel approaches in their research and received praise from international colleagues. After 16 weeks of treatment, some trial participants experienced a lesion decrease of more than 50 percent. The success was published in the medical journal in The New England Journal of Medicine.
Experts said that the next stage would be to enroll more patients and continue with the research.