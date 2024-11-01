Breakthrough in treatment of arteriovenous malformation

Local medical professionals claimed a breakthrough in targeted treatment for arteriovenous malformation.

AVM is a tangle of blood vessels that joins arteries and veins in an uneven pattern, affecting blood flow and oxygen circulation.

The most common side effects of an AVM are bleeding and seizures. If left untreated, the bleeding can cause severe neurological damage and even death.

The most prevalent treatments are surgery and interventional therapy. However, treatment can be challenging as patients often require multiple treatments and are susceptible to complications.

Targeted treatment for AVM is emerging as a new alternative.