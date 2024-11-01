'Beautiful neighborhoods' to be around in city
Shanghai had established 732 "Beautiful Neighborhoods" by the end of September, Shanghai's greenery authorities announced on Thursday.
Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau unveiled 25 "Beautiful Neighborhood" Citywalk routes across the city at the same time, covering the Hengfu (Hengshan-Fuxing Road) Historical Conservation Zone, Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek, Lujiazui area, Qingxi Ancient Town, and Jiaxing Road, which are all popular check-in spots.
The project also invited many citizens to participate via giving suggestions to make their neighborhood more lovely, the bureau said.
Before the "Beautiful Neighborhood" development around Jiangjiaxiang Garden, a pocket park in Jing'an District, opinions from various sides were widely solicited, and public suggestions such as repairing the shikumen (stone-gated) buildings were accepted to optimize the construction plan.
In the development process of the green space in Lane 88 Changping Road, residents were invited to participate in the design directly, fully exploring the historical culture of the area and reflecting the nostalgia in memory.
Some routes are listed as follows:
Lane 88 Changping Road - Shengxue Garden on Changping Road - Changping Road Weirui Garden - Changping Road Jiangjiaxiang Garden - Changping Road Ximeng Garden
Area: Changping Road Beautiful Neighbourhood, Jing'an District
Starting point: Suzhou Rd W.
Ending point: Changde Road
Length: 1.7 kilometers
Green area of Shanghai Conservatory of Music - Blackstone Apartments - Streets along Shanghai Symphony Orchestra
Area: Fengyang Road Music Block, Xuhui District
Starting point: 1209 Huaihai Rd M.
Ending point: 1363 Fuxing Rd M.
Length: 1 kilometer
Half Marathon Suzhou Creek Park - Changfeng Joy City - Changfeng Park - Wuzuo Pocket Park - Jing'ning Green Land
Area: Daduhe Road and Tongchuan Road Beautiful Neighborhood, Putuo District
Starting point: Daduhe Road and Guangfu Rd W.
Ending point: Tongchuan Road and Jing'ning Road
Length: 4.9 kilometers
Yuyuan Garden Scenic Area (168 Fuyou Road) - Gucheng Park - The Bund Fengjing Road Pedestrian Street - Dongjiadu Flower Bridge - Dongjiadu Catholic Church Garden - Merchant Shipping Hall Garden
Area: Yuyuan Garden and Dongjiadu Beautiful Neighborhood
Starting point: Yuyuan Garden
Ending point: Merchant Shipping Hall Garden
Length: 3.9 kilometers