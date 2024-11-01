'Beautiful neighborhoods' to be around in city

Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau unveiled 25 "Beautiful Neighborhood" Citywalk routes across the city at the same time, covering the Hengfu (Hengshan-Fuxing Road) Historical Conservation Zone, Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek, Lujiazui area, Qingxi Ancient Town, and Jiaxing Road, which are all popular check-in spots.

Shanghai had established 732 "Beautiful Neighborhoods" by the end of September, Shanghai's greenery authorities announced on Thursday.

The project also invited many citizens to participate via giving suggestions to make their neighborhood more lovely, the bureau said.



Before the "Beautiful Neighborhood" development around Jiangjiaxiang Garden, a pocket park in Jing'an District, opinions from various sides were widely solicited, and public suggestions such as repairing the shikumen (stone-gated) buildings were accepted to optimize the construction plan.

In the development process of the green space in Lane 88 Changping Road, residents were invited to participate in the design directly, fully exploring the historical culture of the area and reflecting the nostalgia in memory.