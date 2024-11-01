﻿
News / Metro

'Beautiful neighborhoods' to be around in city

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:26 UTC+8, 2024-11-01       0
The Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau unveiled 25 "Beautiful Neighborhood" Citywalk routes across the city at popular check-in spots.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:26 UTC+8, 2024-11-01       0

Shanghai had established 732 "Beautiful Neighborhoods" by the end of September, Shanghai's greenery authorities announced on Thursday.

Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau unveiled 25 "Beautiful Neighborhood" Citywalk routes across the city at the same time, covering the Hengfu (Hengshan-Fuxing Road) Historical Conservation Zone, Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek, Lujiazui area, Qingxi Ancient Town, and Jiaxing Road, which are all popular check-in spots.

'Beautiful neighborhoods' to be around in city
Ti Gong

The "Beautiful Neighborhood" on Changping Road features a pocket park.

The project also invited many citizens to participate via giving suggestions to make their neighborhood more lovely, the bureau said.

Before the "Beautiful Neighborhood" development around Jiangjiaxiang Garden, a pocket park in Jing'an District, opinions from various sides were widely solicited, and public suggestions such as repairing the shikumen (stone-gated) buildings were accepted to optimize the construction plan.

In the development process of the green space in Lane 88 Changping Road, residents were invited to participate in the design directly, fully exploring the historical culture of the area and reflecting the nostalgia in memory.

'Beautiful neighborhoods' to be around in city
Ti Gong

The "Beautiful Neighborhood" on Changping Road has a tidy and beautiful environment.

Some routes are listed as follows:

Lane 88 Changping Road - Shengxue Garden on Changping Road - Changping Road Weirui Garden - Changping Road Jiangjiaxiang Garden - Changping Road Ximeng Garden

Area: Changping Road Beautiful Neighbourhood, Jing'an District

Starting point: Suzhou Rd W.

Ending point: Changde Road

Length: 1.7 kilometers

Green area of Shanghai Conservatory of Music - Blackstone Apartments - Streets along Shanghai Symphony Orchestra

Area: Fengyang Road Music Block, Xuhui District

Starting point: 1209 Huaihai Rd M.

Ending point: 1363 Fuxing Rd M.

Length: 1 kilometer

'Beautiful neighborhoods' to be around in city
Ti Gong

A map shows one of the routes.

Half Marathon Suzhou Creek Park - Changfeng Joy City - Changfeng Park - Wuzuo Pocket Park - Jing'ning Green Land

Area: Daduhe Road and Tongchuan Road Beautiful Neighborhood, Putuo District

Starting point: Daduhe Road and Guangfu Rd W.

Ending point: Tongchuan Road and Jing'ning Road

Length: 4.9 kilometers

Yuyuan Garden Scenic Area (168 Fuyou Road) - Gucheng Park - The Bund Fengjing Road Pedestrian Street - Dongjiadu Flower Bridge - Dongjiadu Catholic Church Garden - Merchant Shipping Hall Garden

Area: Yuyuan Garden and Dongjiadu Beautiful Neighborhood

Starting point: Yuyuan Garden

Ending point: Merchant Shipping Hall Garden

Length: 3.9 kilometers

'Beautiful neighborhoods' to be around in city
Ti Gong

A map shows one of the routes.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Gucheng Park
Changfeng Park
Huangpu River
Joy City
Lujiazui
Xuhui
Huangpu
Fuxing Road
The Bund
Suzhou Creek
Yuyuan Garden
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     