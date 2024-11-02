Bolstering science and technology in Yangtze River Delta
The integrated high-quality development of science and technology innovation in the Yangtze River Delta region received a boost on Friday.
This was thanks to the initiation of the collaborative research of the "15th Five-Year Plan" for the integrated development of science and technology innovation in the construction field in the region.
The Yangtze River Delta Science and Technology Development Seminar of the 2024 Global Conference on Urban Sustainable Development was held in Shanghai on Friday with a number of new efforts to bolster science and technology innovation in the region.
Through innovative cooperation working models and leveraging planning strength, the three provinces, Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui, and Shanghai will jointly compile the "15th Five-Year Plan" for the integrated development of construction industry science and technology innovation in the region.
The plan will focus on the Yangtze River Delta integrated construction cooperation mechanism, new technology catalog, expert database establishment, major topic research, scientific research projects, industry alliances, co-development of science and technology innovation platforms, incubation of demonstration projects, and event organization. This will form a series of achievements in the integrated development of construction industry science and technology innovation in the region.
To fully leverage the high-quality talented personnel advantage of the region, the three provinces and Shanghai have reached a consensus and initiated the mutual recognition and sharing mechanism of the Yangtze River Delta construction industry science and technology innovation expert database.
"The aim is to create a talent reservoir for the construction industry in the Yangtze River Delta region, providing intellectual support and technical assistance for the high-quality integrated development of cities in the region," said Liu Qianwei, chief engineer of Shanghai Administrative Committee of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.
In 2018, the economic aggregate of the three provinces and one city in the region accounted for 23.9 percent of the national total. By 2023, it had increased to 24.4 percent, essentially rising by 0.1 percentage points each year.
By last year, R&D investment had accounted for 3.34 percent in the Yangtze River Delta's total GDP compared with 2.81 percent in 2018.
"This year we have formulated and issued the third round of the three-year action plan for the Yangtze River Delta region, involving 165 tasks over three years, with more than 20 tasks in the field of scientific and technological innovation and industrial innovation," said Zhang Zhongwei, executive deputy director of the Yangtze River Delta Regional Cooperation Office.