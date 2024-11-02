Bolstering science and technology in Yangtze River Delta

The integrated high-quality development of science and technology innovation in the Yangtze River Delta region received a boost on Friday.

This was thanks to the initiation of the collaborative research of the "15th Five-Year Plan" for the integrated development of science and technology innovation in the construction field in the region.

The Yangtze River Delta Science and Technology Development Seminar of the 2024 Global Conference on Urban Sustainable Development was held in Shanghai on Friday with a number of new efforts to bolster science and technology innovation in the region.

Through innovative cooperation working models and leveraging planning strength, the three provinces, Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui, and Shanghai will jointly compile the "15th Five-Year Plan" for the integrated development of construction industry science and technology innovation in the region.