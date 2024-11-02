News / Metro

Bolstering science and technology in Yangtze River Delta

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:26 UTC+8, 2024-11-02       0
The integrated high-quality development of science and technology innovation in the Yangtze River Delta region received a boost on Friday.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:26 UTC+8, 2024-11-02       0
Bolstering science and technology in Yangtze River Delta
Ti Gong

Collaborative research of the "15th Five-Year Plan" for the integrated development of science and technology innovation in the construction field in the region initiated

The integrated high-quality development of science and technology innovation in the Yangtze River Delta region received a boost on Friday.

This was thanks to the initiation of the collaborative research of the "15th Five-Year Plan" for the integrated development of science and technology innovation in the construction field in the region.

The Yangtze River Delta Science and Technology Development Seminar of the 2024 Global Conference on Urban Sustainable Development was held in Shanghai on Friday with a number of new efforts to bolster science and technology innovation in the region.

Through innovative cooperation working models and leveraging planning strength, the three provinces, Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui, and Shanghai will jointly compile the "15th Five-Year Plan" for the integrated development of construction industry science and technology innovation in the region.

Bolstering science and technology in Yangtze River Delta
Ti Gong

Insights are shared during the seminar.

The plan will focus on the Yangtze River Delta integrated construction cooperation mechanism, new technology catalog, expert database establishment, major topic research, scientific research projects, industry alliances, co-development of science and technology innovation platforms, incubation of demonstration projects, and event organization. This will form a series of achievements in the integrated development of construction industry science and technology innovation in the region.

To fully leverage the high-quality talented personnel advantage of the region, the three provinces and Shanghai have reached a consensus and initiated the mutual recognition and sharing mechanism of the Yangtze River Delta construction industry science and technology innovation expert database.

"The aim is to create a talent reservoir for the construction industry in the Yangtze River Delta region, providing intellectual support and technical assistance for the high-quality integrated development of cities in the region," said Liu Qianwei, chief engineer of Shanghai Administrative Committee of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

Bolstering science and technology in Yangtze River Delta
Ti Gong

The mutual recognition and sharing mechanism of the Yangtze River Delta construction industry science and technology innovation expert database is initiated.

In 2018, the economic aggregate of the three provinces and one city in the region accounted for 23.9 percent of the national total. By 2023, it had increased to 24.4 percent, essentially rising by 0.1 percentage points each year.

By last year, R&D investment had accounted for 3.34 percent in the Yangtze River Delta's total GDP compared with 2.81 percent in 2018.

"This year we have formulated and issued the third round of the three-year action plan for the Yangtze River Delta region, involving 165 tasks over three years, with more than 20 tasks in the field of scientific and technological innovation and industrial innovation," said Zhang Zhongwei, executive deputy director of the Yangtze River Delta Regional Cooperation Office.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     