Global Xuhui companies to debut innovations at 2024 CIIE

Leading international companies will showcase groundbreaking products and technologies at the seventh China International Import Expo.
Ti Gong

Multinationals based in Xuhui announce their CIIE exhibition plans on Friday.

New technologies and products from local prominent international firms will make their debut at the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) starting next Tuesday.

Thirty-two companies from Shanghai's downtown Xuhui District will participate the event this year, with two-thirds being regional headquarters of international firms.

Notable participants include Cargill, MSD, and IKEA. Many exhibitors, such as Lululemon, are eager to deepen their investments in China, showcasing products like yoga sessions to attract visitors.

Essilor Luxottica, known for its eyewear solutions, returns to the CIIE to highlight its new Starc lenses. Originally launched at CIIE 2020, these lenses have rapidly gained traction in China and beyond.

Lin Guoliang, president of the company's China vision care division, emphasized the CIIE as a stage for innovative technology.

Ti Gong

Vision for the future, the pursuit of a better life.

3M is celebrating its 40th anniversary in China at the CIIE. The company will showcase environmentally friendly products made from fully recycled materials. It is also set to launch a US$50 million smart cutting center in Shanghai, enhancing its production capabilities.

Notable highlights include the launch of the new BMW M5, featuring the BMW M high-performance hybrid system. The vehicle boasts a maximum power of 535 kW and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds.

Many exhibitors are looking to leverage the CIIE's platform for new investments. For instance, Essilor Luxottica plans to sign agreements to upgrade its manufacturing bases in Shanghai and neighboring Jiangsu Province.

The CIIE highlights key trends, including artificial intelligence (AI) and sustainability. Cargill will present AI-generated tea recipes, while IKEA will showcase an AI design platform for home furnishings.

Additionally, several companies are focusing on products for the aging population, like IKEA's elder-friendly living spaces.

Innovative consumer products are also on display. Uniqlo is featuring an interactive exhibit, while Miliken is launching its Salt Lake series of flooring materials, promoting their eco-friendly production processes.



Ti Gong

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
