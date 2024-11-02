Global Xuhui companies to debut innovations at 2024 CIIE

New technologies and products from local prominent international firms will make their debut at the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) starting next Tuesday.

Thirty-two companies from Shanghai's downtown Xuhui District will participate the event this year, with two-thirds being regional headquarters of international firms.

Notable participants include Cargill, MSD, and IKEA. Many exhibitors, such as Lululemon, are eager to deepen their investments in China, showcasing products like yoga sessions to attract visitors.

Essilor Luxottica, known for its eyewear solutions, returns to the CIIE to highlight its new Starc lenses. Originally launched at CIIE 2020, these lenses have rapidly gained traction in China and beyond.

Lin Guoliang, president of the company's China vision care division, emphasized the CIIE as a stage for innovative technology.