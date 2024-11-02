﻿
Health service site in office building is professional and cozy

Dapuqiao Neighborhood Health Center has opened a health service site at the center's 22th floor offering basic Western and TCM outpatient services.
Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Dong Jun. Subtitles by Cai Wenjun.

How do you spend your lunchtime or rest time at the office? People working at the SML Center practice yoga, undergo acupuncture and tuina, do TCM exercises and receive health care from general practitioners.

Dapuqiao Neighborhood Health Center has opened a health service site at the center's 22th floor. It offers basic Western and TCM outpatient service, TCM techniques, rehabilitation therapy, vaccination, and health lectures and events that are specially catering to office workers as well as nearby residents.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A female office worker receives tuina on her stiff neck at the health site on SML Center.

Differing from an ordinary health facility, this site in an office building is decorated with cozy, relaxing designs. It has a special region for rehabilitation and yoga practice as well as beds for acupuncture, tuina and cupping. The lobby has health educational books as well as coffee machine and snacks.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A doctor performs cupping on an office worker.

"We are always very busy and have no time to visit a hospital in work time," said Paula Zhang, a female office worker.

"Such a health service spot inside the office building is extremely convenient and helpful for us.

"I have come here for tuina and cupping on my neck and back. It help relaxed my stiff muscles. I was also prescribed medicine and received health care for my cold. The cost is covered by the government-run medical insurance as well."

According to Jin Ying, president of Dapuqiao Neighborhood Health Center, the grassroots health facility can help solve 80 percent of health demands.

The site is a very meaningful trial to target office workers, many of whom have sub-health conditions and need guidance and care for disease prevention and control.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Stretching the body is extremely important for office workers, who sit for long periods in front of computers.

"This health spot offers health management and support for them to achieve a better physical and life quality," she said.

"We make full use of the integration of Western and TCM to introduce many special services like weight loss, sports injury rehabilitation, insomnia clinic, marathon clinic, yoga and pilates, skin care as well as breast-feeding guidance and post-birth recovery. We are also expanding the service items according to office workers' demand.

"For chronic disease management, they can come to spot in the morning for blood test and return here in the evening for the results, upon where our GP will give prescription and education. There is no impact on their busy schedule and working time."

"Some expatriates working in the building also have visited our spot for TCM and rehabilitation therapy as well as basic health care."

Surrounded by young office workers, many nearby elderly people coming to the site for medical services also participate in the yoga and muscle training. They said they have become more energetic and feel younger.

It is just not like a hospital but a health enhancement center, they said.

An elderly woman living nearby said she visits the center regularly for rehabilitation therapists' guidance on her back and muscle training.

"I suffer from osteoporosis," she said.

"The therapists here guide me how to do practice to improve my physical condition and status. I feel I can stand straighter and body is becoming more strong. The center is fashion and fun."

Dong Jun / SHINE

An elderly woman receives rehabilitation training on her muscles under the guidance of a therapist.

