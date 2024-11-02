Hospital tries CAR-T therapy for lung cancer

Shanghai Chest Hospital will carry out research into a novel cell therapy for lung cancer next year, with the first eligible patient to be recruited in January.

A total of 20 patients are expected to participate in the clinical trial in the first phase, experts told the Sino-Euro Forum on Thoracic Disease in the city over the weekend.

CAR-T, or chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy, is an immunotherapy taking effects by reprogramming the patient's own immune cells to target their cancer.

It has had significant advances in the treatment of hematological malignancies. Though the use of CAR-T therapy for solid tumors has not attained comparable levels of success, a growing number of clinical trials have been conducted.

Experts said the medical capability of lung cancer treatment in China is almost in line with the developed countries, and Chinese patients are able to receive the most advanced treatment in the shortest period of time.

China's development of lung cancer research and treatment have received recognition of international counterparts, who come to Shanghai for training and study as well as academic exchange.

"Lung cancer is not a disease but a group of disease," said Dr Lu Shun from the hospital and a leading scientist in the oncology department.

"The molecular typing technology is able to identity different types of lung cancer for patients to receive precise treatment.

"For targeted medication, the US has marketed nine medicines targeting nine targets of lung cancer. Chinese research teams have also developed innovative medicines with 8.5 targets, which means there is only 0.5 target gap between the US and China. Chinese patients almost have the same treatment chances with US patients."

Dr Lu also lead the world's first research on terminal lung cancer patients with EGFR genetic mutation and established a China Plan for precise and innovative treatment being recognized worldwide.

Local experts' achievements have attracted international professionals.

"International exchange and cooperation is very important," said Dr Hou Xumin, president of Shanghai Chest Hospital.

"Apart from international medical forums, we launched an international expert visiting plan by inviting four to five professionals on cardiothoracic surgery professionals in Europe coming to Shanghai each year, when we also dispatch our young doctors to visit their hospitals for international research and cooperation."