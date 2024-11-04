﻿
News / Metro

CIIE equipped with upgraded telecommunications network

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:12 UTC+8, 2024-11-04       0
Enhanced connectivity at the event will support a wide range of advanced technologies being showcased while Panda SIM cards have been introduced for international visitors.
Ti Gong

An emergency telecommunications bus at the CIIE venue.

Visitors to the China International Import Expo (CIIE) will find an advanced telecommunications infrastructure and convenient services.

China Mobile Shanghai says the CIIE venue and surrounding areas, including major transport hubs, will be fully covered by the 5G-Advanced (5G-A) network. This technology, a bridge between 5G and 6G, offers significantly higher speeds and lower latency than traditional 5G.

It is capable of delivering average download speeds of 2 gigabytes per second, with peak speeds reaching 4 Gbps, a tenfold increase compared with current 5G networks. The enhanced connectivity will support a wide range of advanced technologies showcased at the event, including artificial intelligence, robotics, and low-altitude flight.

To ensure a seamless network performance, China Mobile will also deploy emergency telecommunications buses at the venue, providing additional bandwidth.

For international visitors, China Mobile has introduced Panda SIM cards, offering flexible short-term mobile communication plans. These SIM cards are available in 7-day, 15-day, and 30-day packages, starting from 90 yuan (US$12.7).

To further enhance the visitor experience, mobile carriers set outlets in the Pudong Airport. China Mobile is offering one-stop smartphone rental services. These devices come pre-installed with SIM cards, data plans, and essential apps like Alipay and WeChat, enabling convenient mobile access and payments in China.

SHINE

The Panda Card's price and service list.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China International Import Expo
Pudong Airport
Pudong
Alipay
CIIE
China Mobile
Alibaba
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
Follow Us

