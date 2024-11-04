Put on your dancing shoes for the Afro-Latino Festival

Get ready to immerse yourself in a vibrant celebration of Afro-Latino cultures in the heart of Shanghai!

This exciting festival brings together the best of Latin American and African music, dance, food and art.

Dance all day long from the top Latin and African DJs in Shanghai, savor delicious traditional food and drinks, and find unique crafts from talented vendors.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to experience the vibrant energy and diversity of Afro-Latino cultures in Shanghai. It will be an unforgettable festival atmosphere!