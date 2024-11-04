China's expanding visa-free circle: What's new and who's in?
Travelers from Slovakia, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Andorra, Monaco, Liechtenstein, and South Korea can now visit China without a visa. Starting November 8, visitors from these countries can explore the country for 15 days without a visa. This policy, which lasts until the end of 2025, expands China's "visa-free circle" to nearly 30 countries.
Data shows a near-doubling in foreign visitors in the first three quarters of 2024 via visa-free policy compared to same period last year. With countries like Finland and South Korea on the list, the move is expected to draw younger tourists too.
Since early 2023, China has restored transit visas and made entry easier for tourists and business visitors alike.
It is not just boosting tourism; it's driving economic growth. In 2023 alone, foreign visitors spent an average of 3,459 yuan (US$487) per day, contributing over 100 billion yuan to local businesses.
So, whether you're looking for ancient history, cutting-edge technology, or enormous dumplings, China is ready to make your vacation memorable. For enterprises, this legislation promises increased networking, trade prospects, and simpler access to China's digital payment services.
Simply hop on a flight and see for yourself!
Visa-Free Policies Overview
1. 15-Day Visa-Free Entry for Ordinary Passport Holders (Nov 8, 2024 - Dec 31, 2025)
Citizens from these countries can enjoy 15-day visa-free entry for business, tourism, family visits or transit:
Slovakia, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Andorra, Monaco, Liechtenstein, South Korea
Also included (from Oct 15, 2024 - Dec 31, 2025):
Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Slovenia
2. Full Mutual Visa Exemption
China has mutual visa-free agreements with:
UAE, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Maldives, Thailand, Singapore, Armenia, Albania, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, San Marino
3. 72/144-Hour Transit Visa-Free for 54 Countries
Applies for travelers in transit:
Europe (40 countries): Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark*, Estonia, Finland*, France, Germany, Greece *, Hungary, Iceland*, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal* , Slovakia* , Slovenia* , Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Monaco* , Russia, UK, Ireland, Cyprus* , Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Serbia* , Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina* , Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania* , Belarus* , Norway*
Americas (6 countries): USA, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile
Oceania (2 countries): Australia, New Zealand
Asia (6 countries): South Korea* , Japan, Singapore* , Brunei, UAE*, Qatar*
*Countries with dual eligibility under both ordinary visa-free and transit policies.