News / Metro

Tech exchange, bestdoctor1.com seal deal

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:18 UTC+8, 2024-11-05       0
Shanghai Technology Exchange has partnered with SUMG's health technology and information platform bestdoctor1.com at the 7th China International Import Expo.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:18 UTC+8, 2024-11-05       0

Shanghai Technology Exchange established a partnership with bestdoctor1.com, a Shanghai United Media Group health technology and information platform, at the 7th China International Import Expo.

The two also announced on Tuesday to jointly launch livestreaming medical technology, health education innovation and successful scientific promotion business deals.

The exchange started selling scientific and medical educational materials last year. Local institutes and hospitals have transferred scientific, health education and services to the exchange for commercial usage.

"All projects listed on the exchange receive transactions quickly. Recently, a family-based service and cancer patient care skills, as well as a TCM teaching course for children established by Shanghai Fourth People's Hospital, were sold at the exchange days after their listing," said Cui Ying, the founder of bestdorctor1.

"We want to take advantage of the excellent opportunity provided by CIIE to promote this new section of technological exchange. We will also ask top experts, entrepreneurs from pharmaceutical companies, and industry insiders to join in our livestream to promote health education, share technology development, and raise health awareness," she said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     