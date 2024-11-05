Tech exchange, bestdoctor1.com seal deal

Shanghai Technology Exchange established a partnership with bestdoctor1.com, a Shanghai United Media Group health technology and information platform, at the 7th China International Import Expo.

The two also announced on Tuesday to jointly launch livestreaming medical technology, health education innovation and successful scientific promotion business deals.

The exchange started selling scientific and medical educational materials last year. Local institutes and hospitals have transferred scientific, health education and services to the exchange for commercial usage.

"All projects listed on the exchange receive transactions quickly. Recently, a family-based service and cancer patient care skills, as well as a TCM teaching course for children established by Shanghai Fourth People's Hospital, were sold at the exchange days after their listing," said Cui Ying, the founder of bestdorctor1.

"We want to take advantage of the excellent opportunity provided by CIIE to promote this new section of technological exchange. We will also ask top experts, entrepreneurs from pharmaceutical companies, and industry insiders to join in our livestream to promote health education, share technology development, and raise health awareness," she said.