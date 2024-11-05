Visa Services for China International Import Expo exhibitors

The China International Import Expo has officially opened and, if you're an overseas exhibitor, Shanghai has you covered with the ultimate in hassle-free visa support. Here's the scoop:

1. Visa About to Expire?

Swing by the Foreign Service Station set by the Shanghai Public Security Bureau at the National Exhibition and Convention Center – no time wasted, as renewals are done on the spot!

One happy customer was Mike from Egypt, an exhibitor who walked in stressed but left smiling, thanks to a speedy visa renewal right at the service station.