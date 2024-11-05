Visa Services for China International Import Expo exhibitors
The China International Import Expo has officially opened and, if you're an overseas exhibitor, Shanghai has you covered with the ultimate in hassle-free visa support. Here's the scoop:
1. Visa About to Expire?
Swing by the Foreign Service Station set by the Shanghai Public Security Bureau at the National Exhibition and Convention Center – no time wasted, as renewals are done on the spot!
One happy customer was Mike from Egypt, an exhibitor who walked in stressed but left smiling, thanks to a speedy visa renewal right at the service station.
2. Extended Visa-Free Fun
If you entered visa-free but need extra time to explore or close business deals, bring your business invite and temporary lodging proof, and voilà – a multiple-entry visa is available in under 30 minutes.
3. Personalized Help for HK & Macau Friends
Special resources and face-to-face help are on hand for Hong Kong and Macau exhibitors to help make back-and-forth business travel as easy as a quick coffee run.
4. Pre-Arrival Pro Tips: Check your inbox for bilingual instructions on entry and visas to avoid any surprises.
Relax, focus on your big business plans, and let Shanghai's top-notch visa team handle the rest.