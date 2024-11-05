﻿
Visa Services for China International Import Expo exhibitors

The CIIE service station for overseas people offers visa extensions, entry support, and personalized guidance for exhibitors – making their CIIE experience smooth and hassle-free.
Ti Gong

The China International Import Expo has officially opened and, if you're an overseas exhibitor, Shanghai has you covered with the ultimate in hassle-free visa support. Here's the scoop:

1. Visa About to Expire?

Swing by the Foreign Service Station set by the Shanghai Public Security Bureau at the National Exhibition and Convention Center – no time wasted, as renewals are done on the spot!

One happy customer was Mike from Egypt, an exhibitor who walked in stressed but left smiling, thanks to a speedy visa renewal right at the service station.

Ti Gong

2. Extended Visa-Free Fun

If you entered visa-free but need extra time to explore or close business deals, bring your business invite and temporary lodging proof, and voilà – a multiple-entry visa is available in under 30 minutes.

3. Personalized Help for HK & Macau Friends

Special resources and face-to-face help are on hand for Hong Kong and Macau exhibitors to help make back-and-forth business travel as easy as a quick coffee run.

Ti Gong

4. Pre-Arrival Pro Tips: Check your inbox for bilingual instructions on entry and visas to avoid any surprises.

Relax, focus on your big business plans, and let Shanghai's top-notch visa team handle the rest.

Ti Gong
Ti Gong
Source: SHINE
