New book highlights 'People's City' project

The area is also a key site in China's labor movement and a place with deep cultural and historical significance.

Yangpu's riverside area was a cradle of modern industry in Shanghai and China. It was home to China's first water plant, gas plant, cotton factory, and the largest thermal power plant in East Asia.

The book, published by the Shanghai Archives and Yangpu District Archives, presents a historical account of Yangpu's development.

A new book, "People's City: Urban Memories in Archives (Yangpu Edition)," was released on Tuesday in Shanghai People's City Practice Exhibition Hall.

The book spans more than 100 years of history, focusing on the area's industrial growth, labor movements, and educational achievements.

It also tracks the transformation of the Yangpu riverside from an industrial area to a modern, vibrant space. Some photos featured in the book have never been published before.

In 2019, President Xi Jinping visited the area and highlighted the importance of building a "People's City" that serves and is created by the people.

Shanghai Archives said it plans to guide other districts to publish similar books to document the ongoing efforts to build a "People's City" in Shanghai.