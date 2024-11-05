Baoshan's digital service gains national recognition for innovation
A new digital government service model, "Bao Ni Hui," has been nationally recognized for its innovation.
The service from the Baoshan Administrative Service Center helps businesses streamline administrative tasks, earning praise for its impact on local governance.
The initiative addresses common challenges businesses face, such as filling out forms and applying for permits.
Yan Le, director of the center, said these problems are hard to solve with traditional human resources alone. Technology is key to improving service delivery.
"Bao Ni Hui" includes several tools, such as "Smart Drawing" and "Live Broadcast," which guide businesses through complex procedures.
These tools have proved effective and are now being used across Shanghai and beyond, including in the Yangtze River Delta.
From January to September, the service center assisted 8,992 people in person and 4,358 online. Average wait times dropped to just 3.45 minutes, and first-time submission success reached 93.67 percent. Customer satisfaction also increased.
Small businesses, especially in food services, often struggle with the requirement to submit detailed layout drawings for permits. Many lack the expertise to create these plans, leading to delays and extra costs.
Baoshan's new AI-powered drawing tool solves this problem by letting business owners quickly create diagrams using pre-designed templates.
The free service has saved businesses millions of yuan in fees and has been praised by local authorities. Over 4,200 drawings have been completed so far.