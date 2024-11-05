﻿
News / Metro

Baoshan's digital service gains national recognition for innovation

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:54 UTC+8, 2024-11-05       0
A new digital government service model, "Bao Ni Hui," has been nationally recognized for its innovation.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:54 UTC+8, 2024-11-05       0
Baoshan's digital service gains national recognition for innovation
Ti Gong

Smart technologies are utilized in services from the Baoshan Administrative Service Center.

A new digital government service model, "Bao Ni Hui," has been nationally recognized for its innovation.

The service from the Baoshan Administrative Service Center helps businesses streamline administrative tasks, earning praise for its impact on local governance.

The initiative addresses common challenges businesses face, such as filling out forms and applying for permits.

Yan Le, director of the center, said these problems are hard to solve with traditional human resources alone. Technology is key to improving service delivery.

"Bao Ni Hui" includes several tools, such as "Smart Drawing" and "Live Broadcast," which guide businesses through complex procedures.

Baoshan's digital service gains national recognition for innovation
Ti Gong

A staff member offers online guidance to customers at the service center.

These tools have proved effective and are now being used across Shanghai and beyond, including in the Yangtze River Delta.

From January to September, the service center assisted 8,992 people in person and 4,358 online. Average wait times dropped to just 3.45 minutes, and first-time submission success reached 93.67 percent. Customer satisfaction also increased.

Small businesses, especially in food services, often struggle with the requirement to submit detailed layout drawings for permits. Many lack the expertise to create these plans, leading to delays and extra costs.

Baoshan's new AI-powered drawing tool solves this problem by letting business owners quickly create diagrams using pre-designed templates.

The free service has saved businesses millions of yuan in fees and has been praised by local authorities. Over 4,200 drawings have been completed so far.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     