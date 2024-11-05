Baoshan's digital service gains national recognition for innovation

A new digital government service model, "Bao Ni Hui," has been nationally recognized for its innovation.

The service from the Baoshan Administrative Service Center helps businesses streamline administrative tasks, earning praise for its impact on local governance.

The initiative addresses common challenges businesses face, such as filling out forms and applying for permits.

Yan Le, director of the center, said these problems are hard to solve with traditional human resources alone. Technology is key to improving service delivery.

"Bao Ni Hui" includes several tools, such as "Smart Drawing" and "Live Broadcast," which guide businesses through complex procedures.