News / Metro

City highlights cultural heritage at Early Spring Joy Festival

The words "intangible cultural heritage" sound serious, but think of this event as a huge, art-fueled block party, with a side of ancient tradition and a sprinkle of magic.
City highlights cultural heritage at Early Spring Joy Festival

Shanghai intangible cultural heritage is making a grand entrance, but not in the way you might expect.

The words "intangible cultural heritage" sound serious and academic, but think of this event as a huge, art-fueled block party, with a side of ancient tradition and a sprinkle of magic.

From November 7 to 10, the Early Spring Joy Festival teams up with lifestyle platform Xiaohongshu to bring a cultural carnival with fish lantern parades, shadow puppet plays, and enough craft stalls to turn the weekend into an artistic shopping spree.

The legendary fish lantern parade from Anhui's Wangmantian Village will kick things off, with the larger-than-life lanterns making their way through the heart of Xintiandi like the night sky's best light show.

Picture yourself in a scene from an epic folk tale, where fish dance, fire twirls, and children and adults alike gaze in awe, maybe even with a few tears in their eyes.

If you are feeling artsy, swing by the dual exhibition by artists Xu Jiufeng and Qian Lihuai. Xu's vibrant fish lantern series has all the whimsy of childhood mixed with deep nostalgia — similar to watching your favorite cartoon come to life.

Qian's bamboo art installation "Jade Eaves" channels the classic Jiangnan aesthetic. Delicate structures, wisps of color, and a peaceful yet animated vibe feel like a visual haiku.

Over 100 lifestyle artists, from pottery pros to paper-cutting maestros, will have stalls bursting with their creations, each a little piece of Chinese heritage with a modern twist.

Come for the fish lanterns and shadow puppets, stay for the crafts and giggles, and leave with an armful of memories and maybe a few handmade treasures to brighten up your home.

This winter, Shanghai, let the Early Spring Joy Festival be the cure for your holiday blues.

If you go:

Date: November 7-10

Venue: Columbia Circle

Address: 1262 Yan'an Road W.

City highlights cultural heritage at Early Spring Joy Festival
Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Xintiandi
