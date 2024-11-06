Birthday celebration for CIIE's 'little leaves'

Sixty-four CIIE "little leaves" celebrated their collective birthday at the National Exhibition and Convention Center on Wednesday. Wearing birthday hats, they cut a birthday cake and sang birthday songs together.

The CIIE volunteers are nicknamed "little leaves" after the CIIE venue, which is shaped like a four-leaf clover.

A birthday party for "little leaves" is a CIIE tradition.

"When I was a freshman, I hoped to study in China because the China-Laos Railway had just opened, and I was very curious about what the railway was like," said Thor Teng, a Laotian student volunteer.