Merlin Entertainments announce schedule during the China International Import Expo with the tourist destination designed for families with a promise of imagination and fun.

Ti Gong

The much-anticipated Legoland Shanghai Resort is scheduled to open next summer in Fengjing Town, Jinshan District, Merlin Entertainments announced on Wednesday during the ongoing 7th China International Import Expo. As a tourist destination specifically designed for families with children aged between two and 12, the resort hosted a booth event themed "Here in Shanghai, let the imagination land with fun" on Wednesday afternoon. The resort will feature eight Lego-themed lands and a Lego-themed hotel, with more than 75 interactive rides, shows, and attractions. Most of the rides for the resort have been delivered and are being installed, Merlin Entertainments said.

The installation of the track and towers for The Dragon Coaster has been completed. Meanwhile, installation of the track for The Big Lego Coaster, as well as the world's first Monkie Kid Flower Fruit Mountain Adventure, is underway, Merlin said. Testing of some rides is scheduled by the end of the year. With interior and exterior work in full swing, landscaping and paving projects in certain areas have also begun. A video about the resort was launched at the CIIE, offering an insight into the 11th Legoland globally and the first in China. Watching the video, visitors virtually traverse eight Lego-themed lands, enveloped in an exhilarating experience of over 75 interactive rides, exciting shows and attractions.

Ti Gong

The Legoland Shanghai Resort's at this year's CIIE features the first Lego EGO brand inspired by a traditional Chinese story, Lego Monkie Kid. "Legoland Shanghai Resort shares a strong connection with the CIIE, and we're delighted to have been part of the pivotal platform for the last three years," said John Jakobsen, chief operating officer at Legoland Resorts. "China represents a key pillar of the Merlin Entertainments' global growth strategy, and Legoland Shanghai Resort marks a crucial advancement in our strategic expansion plans for the Chinese market," he said. "We are developing the Legoland Shanghai Resort to world-class theme park standards, aiming to become a catalyst for the growth of the cultural and tourism industry in the Yangtze River Delta region," said John Ussher, senior divisional director of Legoland Developments. "Globally, the tourism industry has recovered significantly, and in China, the overall cultural and tourism industry recovered strongly," he said. "We have taken the best from all Legoland parks around the world and made it even better for Legoland Shanghai Resort, as well as 'lifted' the design to become even more immersive and connected to our Lego brand DNA."