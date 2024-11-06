Conference introduces city's newest innovation ambassadors

The "Gather in Shanghai, Co-Create the Future" conference, which took place on Tuesday (November 5), celebrated the city's newest innovation ambassadors — its first group of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Service Advisors.

This group will support and inspire young overseas Chinese entrepreneurs looking to grow their businesses in China's tech capital.

The event, attended by over 300 global business leaders and officials, also marked a strategic partnership between Yangpu District and the Italian Soong Ching Ling Foundation.

Speaking of the city's dedication to fostering international collaboration, Dong Yiwen, executive vice president of the Shanghai Overseas Friendship Association, said: "We extend an open invitation to friends from Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and overseas, offering a network of connected departments and city-district collaboration under the 'Gather in Shanghai' initiative."

She added that the platform has already connected thousands globally, driving projects and investment.

Xu Feng, Party Secretary of the Shanghai Science and Technology Committee, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the city's solid foundation for innovation.

"Shanghai's foundation for innovation is strong, attracting over 900 multinational regional headquarters and nurturing around 370 new tech companies every day," Xu said. "We welcome young overseas entrepreneurs and professionals to leverage Shanghai's resources and drive new productivity through technology."

The event's diverse discussions covered AI advancements and business transformation, with key figures including DeepBlue Technology's Chen Haibo presenting insights on AI's role in productivity, and Alfinity Accelerator Chief Executive Lu Rongrong showcasing Shanghai's appeal as a fertile ground for business and personal growth.

The city's commitment to supporting overseas Chinese innovators shone through, with on-site consultations provided on policies, entry regulations and tech programs, underscoring Shanghai's role as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurial collaboration.