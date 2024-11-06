Pharma firms showcase innovative treatment for major diseases at CIIE
At the China International Import Expo, innovation is key. Developers announce their latest breakthroughs at CIIE, often in collaboration with domestic medical experts and counterparts.
Cutting-edge treatments for infectious diseases, infertility and cancer are the ones that are catching the eye of visitors. Many innovative products are being introduced in China.
Gilead Sciences submitted a market application to the Chinese authorities for its innovative HIV medicine lenacapavir, a twice-yearly injectable HIV-1 capsid inhibitor for multi-drug using adults.
The drug is being marketed in the US and Europe. A recent phase-3 clinical trial confirmed its HIV prevention effects as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). According to the World Health Organization, this is a major HIV prevention breakthrough.
The company has enhanced its China research and development and introduced innovative products.
"We have clinical cooperation with nearly 200 Chinese hospitals, and four cancer indications, three on breast cancer and one on lung cancer. They are expected to be approved before year end of 2027 in China," said Jin Fangqian, vice president and China general manager of Gilead Sciences.
After China relaxed its birth control policy, the issue of infertility has become more serious.
Organon unveiled SJ02, a long-acting recombinant human follicle-stimulating hormone-CTP fusion protein injection, with Shanghai Bao Pharmaceutical. Once approved, it will become China's first long-acting FSH, expanding fertility options and improving treatment flexibility for families undergoing assisted reproductive technology programs.
China's infertility rate has risen from 2 percent in the 1950s to 18.5 percent today. Dr Sun Yun, Renji Hospital's reproductive medicine department director, estimates 50 million Chinese couples are infertile.
This year, multiple regions, including Shanghai, included in vitro fertilization technologies in government-run medical insurance to increase childbirth and reduce couples' financial burden. As couples age and infertility rises, experts say more effective and innovative medications and methods are needed.
Cancer is always a major focus in health care and new drug development. Several developers announced the approval of their innovative drugs at CIIE.
On the first day of the CIIE, Pfizer announced that China has approved its innovative prostate cancer treatment Talazoparib.
Prostate cancer is the most common urological and reproductive system cancer among men. Every year, 134,200 new cases are reported in China, with 47,500 deaths. Because the early symptoms are difficult to catch, many patients are in a terminal state when diagnosed, missing their best chance for surgery.
The drug's primary researcher in China, Dr Ye Dingwei, who collaborated with experts from Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, said the new drug targeting a genetic mutation found in 25 percent of patients can provide more precise and individualized treatment.
Johnson & Johnson announced that the China National Medical Products Administration has approved Teclistamab Injection as a monotherapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. It is the world's first bispecific antibody approved for treating multiple myeloma by causing tumor cell death.
Multiple myeloma is the second most common blood cancer in China. Almost all patients will experience relapse or drug resistance during treatment, so clinical practice requires innovative drugs that target relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, according to Dr Ma Jun from the Harbin Institute of Hematologic Tumor.