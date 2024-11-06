Pharma firms showcase innovative treatment for major diseases at CIIE

At the China International Import Expo, many pharmaceutical companies have announced new breakthroughs in treatments for infectious diseases, infertility, and cancer.

At the China International Import Expo, innovation is key. Developers announce their latest breakthroughs at CIIE, often in collaboration with domestic medical experts and counterparts. Cutting-edge treatments for infectious diseases, infertility and cancer are the ones that are catching the eye of visitors. Many innovative products are being introduced in China. Gilead Sciences submitted a market application to the Chinese authorities for its innovative HIV medicine lenacapavir, a twice-yearly injectable HIV-1 capsid inhibitor for multi-drug using adults. The drug is being marketed in the US and Europe. A recent phase-3 clinical trial confirmed its HIV prevention effects as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). According to the World Health Organization, this is a major HIV prevention breakthrough.

Ti Gong

The company has enhanced its China research and development and introduced innovative products. "We have clinical cooperation with nearly 200 Chinese hospitals, and four cancer indications, three on breast cancer and one on lung cancer. They are expected to be approved before year end of 2027 in China," said Jin Fangqian, vice president and China general manager of Gilead Sciences. After China relaxed its birth control policy, the issue of infertility has become more serious. Organon unveiled SJ02, a long-acting recombinant human follicle-stimulating hormone-CTP fusion protein injection, with Shanghai Bao Pharmaceutical. Once approved, it will become China's first long-acting FSH, expanding fertility options and improving treatment flexibility for families undergoing assisted reproductive technology programs.

Ti Gong