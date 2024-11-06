﻿
News / Metro

Pharma firms showcase innovative treatment for major diseases at CIIE

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:26 UTC+8, 2024-11-06       0
At the China International Import Expo, many pharmaceutical companies have announced new breakthroughs in treatments for infectious diseases, infertility, and cancer.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:26 UTC+8, 2024-11-06       0

At the China International Import Expo, innovation is key. Developers announce their latest breakthroughs at CIIE, often in collaboration with domestic medical experts and counterparts.

Cutting-edge treatments for infectious diseases, infertility and cancer are the ones that are catching the eye of visitors. Many innovative products are being introduced in China.

Gilead Sciences submitted a market application to the Chinese authorities for its innovative HIV medicine lenacapavir, a twice-yearly injectable HIV-1 capsid inhibitor for multi-drug using adults.

The drug is being marketed in the US and Europe. A recent phase-3 clinical trial confirmed its HIV prevention effects as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). According to the World Health Organization, this is a major HIV prevention breakthrough.

Pharma firms showcase innovative treatment for major diseases at CIIE
Ti Gong

Gilead Sciences has submitted a market application for its innovative HIV drug lenacapavir.

The company has enhanced its China research and development and introduced innovative products.

"We have clinical cooperation with nearly 200 Chinese hospitals, and four cancer indications, three on breast cancer and one on lung cancer. They are expected to be approved before year end of 2027 in China," said Jin Fangqian, vice president and China general manager of Gilead Sciences.

After China relaxed its birth control policy, the issue of infertility has become more serious.

Organon unveiled SJ02, a long-acting recombinant human follicle-stimulating hormone-CTP fusion protein injection, with Shanghai Bao Pharmaceutical. Once approved, it will become China's first long-acting FSH, expanding fertility options and improving treatment flexibility for families undergoing assisted reproductive technology programs.

Pharma firms showcase innovative treatment for major diseases at CIIE
Ti Gong

Organon's latest reproductive medicine and female health solutions.

China's infertility rate has risen from 2 percent in the 1950s to 18.5 percent today. Dr Sun Yun, Renji Hospital's reproductive medicine department director, estimates 50 million Chinese couples are infertile.

This year, multiple regions, including Shanghai, included in vitro fertilization technologies in government-run medical insurance to increase childbirth and reduce couples' financial burden. As couples age and infertility rises, experts say more effective and innovative medications and methods are needed.

Cancer is always a major focus in health care and new drug development. Several developers announced the approval of their innovative drugs at CIIE.

On the first day of the CIIE, Pfizer announced that China has approved its innovative prostate cancer treatment Talazoparib.

Prostate cancer is the most common urological and reproductive system cancer among men. Every year, 134,200 new cases are reported in China, with 47,500 deaths. Because the early symptoms are difficult to catch, many patients are in a terminal state when diagnosed, missing their best chance for surgery.

The drug's primary researcher in China, Dr Ye Dingwei, who collaborated with experts from Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, said the new drug targeting a genetic mutation found in 25 percent of patients can provide more precise and individualized treatment.

Johnson & Johnson announced that the China National Medical Products Administration has approved Teclistamab Injection as a monotherapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. It is the world's first bispecific antibody approved for treating multiple myeloma by causing tumor cell death.

Multiple myeloma is the second most common blood cancer in China. Almost all patients will experience relapse or drug resistance during treatment, so clinical practice requires innovative drugs that target relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, according to Dr Ma Jun from the Harbin Institute of Hematologic Tumor.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Fudan University
Pfizer
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     