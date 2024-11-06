CIIE highlights AI's transformative power and long-term value

China International Import Expo displays the transformative power of artificial intelligence with a flurry of deals, industry reports and industry visions at the Shanghai event.

The China International Import Expo underscored the transformative power of artificial intelligence across various sectors with a flurry of deals, industry reports and industry visions. From accelerating drug discovery to optimizing factory operations and powering autonomous vehicles (robotaxis), AI is rapidly reshaping China's industrial landscape, Shanghai Daily learned on Wednesday, the second day of the event in Shanghai.

Merck and Chengdu partner for "City of Future Medicine" Germany-based Merck signed a memorandum of understanding with the Chengdu Eastern New Area Municipal Administration Committee. The agreement aims to set up a life science technology platform and a "City of Future Medicine" project in Chengdu, China's fourth most populous city. Merck will offer digital bio-pharmaceuticals services, covering technical training, application demonstration and operational support. Digitization has integrated into the life science chain, from research and development, process development and scaling-up, to testing, and commercial manufacturing, as well as Merck's internal operations. "AI empowers the entire industry chain, boosting technology transformation and aligning with China's national strategy integrating AI with various industries," said Roy Wu, vice president and managing director of Merck China's Life Science business sector. It fits well with China's national strategy to integrate AI with various industries to boost high-quality development and productivity.

Schneider Electric releases "AI for Green" report The Chinese government supports the development of artificial intelligence and integration with AI, covering robots, smart factories and smart workshops, Xiong Jijun, vice minister at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, told a CIIE forum on artificial intelligence empowering new industrialization China has over 4,500 core AI firms and 421 national-level demonstrated digital factories or "future factories," as the No. 2 country in AI industry revenue, according to MIIT. France-based Schneider Electric, in collaboration with IBM, released a report titled "AI for Green" which explores practical strategies for implementing AI solutions in a sustainable manner, also addressing environmental and social concerns. Schneider Electric also joined with Tsinghua University to release a report on carbon neutrality.

