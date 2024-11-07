Cancer can be detected, diagnosed, and treated early and effectively thanks to smart technology, precision medicine, and innovative therapies.

People can receive accurate pancreatic cancer screening during a routine health checkup, and patients with lung cancer and breast cancer can benefit from higher quality and better management thanks to smart technology, precise medicine, and innovative therapies. Cancer detection, diagnosis, and treatment are becoming more accessible, accurate, and effective, according to experts and industry insiders who spoke at this year's China International Import Expo. Changhai Hospital experts announced in a livestreaming health education program that they used artificial intelligence to develop a model for accurate and early pancreatic cancer screening using standard CT scanning. Pancreatic cancer is known as the "King of Cancer" because of its low survival rate and difficulty in early detection.



Ti Gong

Every year, nearly 120,000 people are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in China, and the number is increasing due to an aging population and changes in diet and lifestyle. "Contrast-enhanced CT is usually used to detect pancreatic cancer, which ordinary CT cannot detect. However, patients who do not have symptoms will not choose an enhanced procedure," said Dr Cao Kai, a major project developer. "So we created an intelligent model called PANDA that uses AI technology to detect tiny differences between pixels and perform detailed analysis to identify pancreatic cancer. The accuracy is greater than 92 percent. The model is widely used in clinical practice at our hospital. It can greatly improve the accuracy and timeliness of pancreatic cancer detection using a simple CT scan." "In addition to pancreatic cancer, the model also can be promoted to other cancer scanning such as liver cancer and esophagus cancer, greatly improving cancer detection efficiency and allowing patients to receive early diagnosis and early treatment," he said.

Ti Gong