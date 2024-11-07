Brand alliance to boost China's cosmetics exports

The Oriental Beauty Valley in Shanghai's Fengxian District launched a "Brand Globalization Alliance" on Thursday, aimed at helping Chinese cosmetics brands expand into global markets.

The initiative was unveiled during the annual Oriental Beauty Valley International Cosmetics Conference, which highlighted the role of technology in transforming the cosmetics industry.

The alliance brings together beauty brands, trade experts, and educational institutions to support international growth by offering resources for branding, legal assistance, and market research, according to the Fengxian government.

Industry leaders at the event highlighted the initiative as a key strategy for enhancing the global influence of Chinese beauty brands while lowering costs and breaking down trade barriers.