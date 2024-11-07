Brand alliance to boost China's cosmetics exports
The Oriental Beauty Valley in Shanghai's Fengxian District launched a "Brand Globalization Alliance" on Thursday, aimed at helping Chinese cosmetics brands expand into global markets.
The initiative was unveiled during the annual Oriental Beauty Valley International Cosmetics Conference, which highlighted the role of technology in transforming the cosmetics industry.
The alliance brings together beauty brands, trade experts, and educational institutions to support international growth by offering resources for branding, legal assistance, and market research, according to the Fengxian government.
Industry leaders at the event highlighted the initiative as a key strategy for enhancing the global influence of Chinese beauty brands while lowering costs and breaking down trade barriers.
The conference, aligned with the China International Import Expo, focused on "Technology Innovation Leads to Future Beauty."
Key industry leaders, experts, and policymakers gathered to discuss cutting-edge trends and innovations for high-quality development in the industry.
Zhuang Mudi, vice secretary-general of the Shanghai government, introduced the Oriental Beauty Valley Cosmetics Platform, designed to support China's cosmetics market by promoting local ingredient innovation.
He said the platform aims to streamline businesses' operations by reducing costs and improving access to high-quality materials and industry research.
Zhuang said the initiative could help domestic cosmetics brands become more competitive internationally.
As China's only "cosmetics industry capital," the valley now hosts over a third of Shanghai's cosmetics companies, with an industry scale nearing 100 billion yuan (US$14 billion) and a brand value totaling 34 billion yuan.