New faces in CIIE with low-altitude innovation

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:28 UTC+8, 2024-11-07
The new low-altitude zone has captivated visitors with cutting-edge technologies, real-size air taxis and a flurry of multi-million-dollar deals.
Dong Jun / SHINE

People are gathering besides a Volant eVTOL model in CIIE.

The 2023 China International Import Expo (CIIE) has unveiled a new era of aviation, with the introduction of a dedicated low-altitude economy zone. This innovative zone, located in Hall 2.1, has captivated visitors with cutting-edge technologies, real-size air taxis and a flurry of multi-million-dollar deals.

A Glimpse into the Future of Urban Air Mobility

Several prominent companies, including TCab Tech, Vertaxi and Volant, have showcased their electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles. These futuristic air taxis, designed to carry multiple passengers and travel short distances, have the potential to revolutionize urban transportation. They cut the trip time within 30 minutes such as from Shanghai to Suzhou, Jiaxing and other neighbouring destinations, after getting regulation approval around 2026.

People flocked to the new zone to touch and try to sit in the air taxis in the booths, or collect well-designed air taxi pins and magnets.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Pins and other gifts featuring air taxis are popular in CIIE.

As the aviation industry embraces innovation and sustainability, the low-altitude economy zone at CIIE provides a glimpse into the future of urban air mobility. With strong government support and rapid technological advancements, the dream of flying cars may soon become a reality.

Multi-million-dollar deals signed in CIIE

In CIIE, Volant has secured intentional orders of 165 VE25-100 models, valued totally 3.5 billion yuan (US$493 million), from buyers including China Southern Airline and Deerjet. The eVTOL application cover in six categories as low-altitude sightseeing, training, short-haul transportation, freight transportation, emergency rescue and urban travel, showing eVTOL process of commercialization accelerated, according to the company.

Vertaxi's two-ton eVTOL M1 is accessible for the public for the first time in CIIE. The Shanghai-based firm signed a 10-billion-yuan deal with SPDB (Shanghai Pudong Development Bank) Finance Leasing on 100 eVTOL M1 models.

The new transportation method has advantages like high-level safety, low cost, green environmental protection and low noise. It is generally considered to be the best future urban low altitude travel means of transport, and is also a focus of the global aviation field competition.

Ti Gong

Vertaxi signed a 10-billion-yuan deal with SPDB (Shanghai Pudong Development Bank) Finance Leasing on 100 eVTOL M1 models in CIIE.

A Thriving Ecosystem for Low-Altitude Innovation

All eVTOLs taking passengers are still pending licenses, which are widely expected to be issued by national authorities around 2026. The Chinese authority has recently reiterated its determination to develop low-altitude economy, which brings the whole industry a bright and clear future.

Shanghai is emerging as a global hub for eVTOL development, thanks to its robust supply chain, strong research capabilities, and the presence of industry giants like the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC).

Up to November, Shanghai is home to 365 firms with low-altitude business, which have 37,739 patents, including 23,488 invention patents, according to data from Shanghai-based Qixinbao.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

A Vertaxi model is shown in the Hall 2.1 in CIIE, a traditional space only for vehicles and car components.

Supply chain Innovations Powering the Future of Flight

Supply chain players of low-altitude economy, like Spain-based HRC offering composite solutions, are playing a crucial role in enabling the development of advanced air vehicles, bringing huge market potential.

Steps away from the low-altitude zone, HRC showcases its lightweight final applications and technologies in CIIE, used in cars, eVTOLs and drones. The materials offer consistent quality, strength, and outstanding corrosion resistance, as ideal materials for cars and future air taxis.

Dong Jun / SHINE

HRC showcases its lightweight final applications and technologies in CIIE, used in cars, eVTOL and drones in CIIE.

The spotlights of the booth include carbon fiber components for eVTOLs, covering parts, hoods, doors, body sides, roofs and rear tailgates. It has realized an ultimate lightweight design, enhancing efficiency, extending range, reducing carbon emission and various requirements of eVTOLs.

Looking ahead, HRC sees "tremendous growth potential" in the low-altitude sector. As the market continues to expand, the company is poised to grow alongside it, providing increasingly advanced and comprehensive solutions to meet the evolving needs of the industry, said Luo Tao,General Manager of HRC Automotive.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
