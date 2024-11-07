Cancer patients gain access to top US expert
Shanghai patients now have access to consultation and treatment from a leading US expert on sports injury and chronic disease rehabilitation thanks to an innovative medicine-sports integrated model developed by Shanghai Pudong Hospital.
Under the new model, patients can receive treatment from doctors at the hospital and Dr Zhu Weimo from the University of Illinois, a member of the US National Academy of Kinesiology and the American College of Sports Medicine.
This service is available at the hospital and 10 neighborhood health centers.
Zhu said chronic disease management is a long-term project which requires post-surgery function recovery, drug management, renovation of lifestyles, and mental care.
"Sports is a special and magic medicine by itself, which can help cancer patients improve life quality, prevent relapse and have better recovery," said Zhu, who regularly participates in outpatient, research and clinical projects at the hospital and also offers a remote service.
As the city's first batch of regional medical centers, Shanghai Pudong Hospital has teamed up with grassroots facilities to establish this innovative chronic disease rehabilitation system mainly focusing on cancer, cerebro-cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases and metabolic diseases.
A 66-year-old woman with breast cancer was the first patient of the new service launched this week. She said she was suffering from fatigue and dizziness after chemotherapy.
"In addition to ordinary doctors, I received sports prescriptions from Dr Zhu, who gave individualized guidance on sports rehabilitation to help improve my physical condition and life quality," she said.
According to Dr Li Jiyu, president of Pudong Hospital, the quantity and quality of bones and muscles of cancer patients usually drops as well as other body functions. Which can not only cause a slow recovery but also raise the risk of cancer spreading.
"Cancer patients should have good rest during chemotherapy but they need scientific exercises more. This innovative medicine plus sports model is to help patients do safe and effective sports," he said.
Experts said human body has a strong self-curing ability and sports can awaken the ability and activate immunity for a best defense of cancer. Research has confirmed that sports play a helpful role in cancer treatment.
Having 30 minutes of aerobic exercise before undergoing chemotherapy can improve the effects. Sports can reduce the mortality of breast cancer patients by 50 percent and 61 percent for prostatic cancer patients. Sports also can protect patients from osteoporosis, a side effect caused by prostatic cancer medication.