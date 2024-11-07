Cancer patients gain access to top US expert

Shanghai patients now have access to consultation and treatment from a leading US expert on sports injury and chronic disease rehabilitation thanks to an innovative medicine-sports integrated model developed by Shanghai Pudong Hospital.

Under the new model, patients can receive treatment from doctors at the hospital and Dr Zhu Weimo from the University of Illinois, a member of the US National Academy of Kinesiology and the American College of Sports Medicine.

This service is available at the hospital and 10 neighborhood health centers.

Zhu said chronic disease management is a long-term project which requires post-surgery function recovery, drug management, renovation of lifestyles, and mental care.

"Sports is a special and magic medicine by itself, which can help cancer patients improve life quality, prevent relapse and have better recovery," said Zhu, who regularly participates in outpatient, research and clinical projects at the hospital and also offers a remote service.