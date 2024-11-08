Fengxian unveils new investment projects at CIIE

Shanghai's outlying Fengxian District hosted an investment event on Friday to boost local economic growth by leveraging the China International Import Expo as a platform.

The event at the National Exhibition and Convention Center promoted Fengxian's business environment, industry development, and investment potential.

Wang Yiqun, Fengxian's director, emphasized the CIIE's role in connecting global and local markets.

"CIIE is a critical platform for market integration and cooperation," he said, noting that Fengxian is strengthening its position as a hub for technology, livability, and investment in southern Shanghai.