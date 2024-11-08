Fengxian unveils new investment projects at CIIE
Shanghai's outlying Fengxian District hosted an investment event on Friday to boost local economic growth by leveraging the China International Import Expo as a platform.
The event at the National Exhibition and Convention Center promoted Fengxian's business environment, industry development, and investment potential.
Wang Yiqun, Fengxian's director, emphasized the CIIE's role in connecting global and local markets.
"CIIE is a critical platform for market integration and cooperation," he said, noting that Fengxian is strengthening its position as a hub for technology, livability, and investment in southern Shanghai.
The district is committed to fostering a resilient, smart city by enhancing the business environment and attracting high-quality investment, Wang said.
Major agreements were signed between several international and domestic companies during the event, covering sectors such as food, cosmetics, and raw materials, with expected purchases totaling over US$600 million.
Seven new projects were also launched, amounting to an investment of 2.17 billion yuan (US$303 million).
Xu Wei, president of Melaleuca China, expressed strong support for Fengxian, where the company first entered the Chinese market.
"We have deep ties here," Xu said. "Fengxian's supportive environment has fueled our growth and our confidence in China's market."