Crest Research Institute makes its debut at CIIE

Procter & Gamble introduced the new Crest Research Institute at the 7th China International Import Expo, underscoring its dedication to advancing oral health in China.

The institute focuses on strengthening product innovation and delivering targeted oral health education, with the support of leading brands such as Crest and Oral-B.

"We will allocate additional resources to programs aimed at educating Chinese consumers about oral health," said Estrada Lester, vice president of Crest at P&G China.

The CRI collaborates with prominent institutions such as Peking University and Tsinghua University to elevate dental health standards across China.

With its inaugural team of expert advisors, the CRI is poised to drive advancements in national oral health standards, further cementing Crest's commitment to a healthier future in China and beyond.

Through partnerships with authoritative organizations, including the Chinese National Health Commission, Crest and Oral-B actively contribute to the "Healthy China 2030" initiative.

P&G also showcased innovative products such as Crest's whitening toothpaste, which gently removes stains while protecting enamel, and Oral-B's iO Series toothbrush, featuring pressure control technology for optimal gum care.