Cartier celebrates its skilled female artisans at CIIE

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  22:54 UTC+8, 2024-11-08       0
Cartier's exhibit at the China International Import Expo focuses on the women who have crafted the company's enduring identity and legacy with the jewelry pieces they create.
Ti Gong

The centerpiece of Cartier's exhibit at the China International Import Expo celebrates the skilled female artisans driving its heritage of craftsmanship.

Featuring portraits of eight female artisans from France and Switzerland, the display highlights their unique roles in Cartier's jewelry and watch ateliers, where they preserve rare skills like gemstone carving, polishing, and complex watch assembly.

Among them, Roberta, a gem carver, demonstrates her artistry through Aquaflora, a newly unveiled jewelry piece that captures her meticulous craftsmanship and creative vision.

Cartier celebrates its skilled female artisans at CIIE
Ti Gong

Roberta

Cartier celebrates its skilled female artisans at CIIE
Ti Gong

Aquaflora

At the CIIE, Cartier is reaffirming its commitment to cultural preservation and craftsmanship, drawing on a legacy of artistic expression shaped by women.

Dating back to Jeanne Toussaint's groundbreaking creative leadership in the 1930s, women have deeply influenced Cartier's design language.

Cartier China CEO Cécile Naour underscored this legacy, noting how initiatives like the new exhibit at the Shanghai Museum's East Branch foster cultural dialogue and honor Cartier's artistry.

Beyond Aquaflora, Cartier showcases new designs, including the Grain de Café collection and the Cartier Privé Tortue model, demonstrating its ongoing dedication to innovation and precision.

Through these efforts, Cartier solidifies its unique aesthetic while fostering a deeper connection with Chinese people, celebrating a legacy built on craftsmanship and artistic integrity.

Source: City News Service
