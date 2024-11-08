Cartier celebrates its skilled female artisans at CIIE

The centerpiece of Cartier's exhibit at the China International Import Expo celebrates the skilled female artisans driving its heritage of craftsmanship.

Featuring portraits of eight female artisans from France and Switzerland, the display highlights their unique roles in Cartier's jewelry and watch ateliers, where they preserve rare skills like gemstone carving, polishing, and complex watch assembly.

Among them, Roberta, a gem carver, demonstrates her artistry through Aquaflora, a newly unveiled jewelry piece that captures her meticulous craftsmanship and creative vision.