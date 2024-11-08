﻿
Wusongkou Declaration sets new goals for Asia's cruise industry

Shanghai's annual Wusongkou Forum launched on Friday with the "2024 Wusongkou Declaration," calling for industry-wide collaboration to drive growth in Asia's cruise sector.
Ti Gong

Officials launch the 2024 Wusongkou Declaration on Friday to drive growth in Asia's cruise sector.

Shanghai's annual Wusongkou Forum began on Friday with the "2024 Wusongkou Declaration," calling for industry-wide collaboration to drive growth in Asia's cruise sector.

Over 300 industry leaders gathered in Shanghai's Baoshan District for the forum, also known as the Shanghai International Cruise Summit.

The summit emphasized building a robust cruise tourism ecosystem, fostering innovation, encouraging new cruise lifestyles, and exploring sustainable development paths.

The forum brought together representatives from Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and other countries, aiming to reshape the cruise industry with a global outlook.

Ti Gong

Experts and executives of cruise liner sectors share insights into the industry's growth.

"The goal is to establish Shanghai as a primary destination for cruise visitors, setting new standards in tourism and service," said Baoshan Party Secretary Li Chenhao. Baoshan plays a critical role in supporting this vision through coordinated port and local district development, he said.

The forum also introduced several new tourism and business initiatives within the Shanghai International Cruise Tourism Resort in Baoshan.

For instance, a large shopping complex was unveiled at the event, developed in partnership by the Shanghai Port Group and China National Travel Service. The new complex features retail outlets and leisure areas to attract tourists and families.

Furthermore, the forum recognized contributions to Shanghai's cruise sector recovery with the SICS Awards for the first time.

Fourteen organizations, including cruise operators and tourism services from Japan and South Korea, received awards for their support of international cruise routes and services.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
