Wusongkou Declaration sets new goals for Asia's cruise industry

Shanghai's annual Wusongkou Forum began on Friday with the "2024 Wusongkou Declaration," calling for industry-wide collaboration to drive growth in Asia's cruise sector.

Over 300 industry leaders gathered in Shanghai's Baoshan District for the forum, also known as the Shanghai International Cruise Summit.

The summit emphasized building a robust cruise tourism ecosystem, fostering innovation, encouraging new cruise lifestyles, and exploring sustainable development paths.

The forum brought together representatives from Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and other countries, aiming to reshape the cruise industry with a global outlook.