Patients to benefit from major CIIE purchases

City-level hospitals purchase 14 large medical appliances, all from leading international companies, at the CIIE on Friday alongside cooperation on infectious disease management.

Major purchases of the most advanced medical equipment and consumables, and cooperation on major infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS and hepatitis B and international-standard patient management were reached at this year's China International Import Expo to boost local medical capabilities and bring more benefits to Chinese patients. Local city-level hospitals purchased 14 large medical appliances, all from leading international companies, at the event on Friday. They included equipment such as the latest PET-CT (Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography) and MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) devices as well as radiotherapy machines, according to the Shanghai Hospital Development Center, which is in charge of purchasing for city-level public hospitals. Devices bought at previous expos have greatly enhanced diagnosis and treatment, improved clinical capabilities and scientific research abilities, the center said. Shanghai Medical Insurance Bureau reached purchase intentions of medicines and high-value medical consumables from international companies totalling 2.16 billion yuan (US$301.7 million) at the CIIE on Friday.

HIV/AIDS New drugs and patient management solutions for HIV/AIDS, the cause of the largest number of deaths due to infectious disease in China, gained high awareness. Gilead Sciences said it had reached various cooperation deals with domestic partners to boost prevention and control of HIV/AIDS in China. It established strategic collaboration with Hainan Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone to introduce its innovative HIV medicine lenacapavir into the zone, which allows the use of medicines which are approved overseas but not yet in China. It also reached cooperation with Shanghai Pharmaceutical Co on import, distribution and market access after lenacapavir's approval, as it has submitted a market application to the Chinese authorities. With improvements in diagnosis and treatment, AIDS has become a preventable and treatable chronic disease. But the number of young people infected is rising in China, with many who fail to be detected early suffering serious complications. The imbalance in HIV/AIDS prevention and control between different regions and social prejudice also pose challenges. Gilead Sciences signed a 2-year program with Chinese Foundation for Prevention of STD and AIDS to explore and push a one-stop model for HIV testing and medical service to stimulate early detection, diagnosis and treatment, and deepen the integration of healthcare and disease prevention. The program will also promote the latest treatment theory on drug-resistance management to all HIV/AIDS designated hospitals in the country to give more appropriate treatment policies to patients at a high risk of drug resistance and provide patients with more regular and higher-quality treatment.

