News / Metro

Thrills for Jessie J fans as singer returns

  17:25 UTC+8, 2024-11-08
The British pop sensation will be back in Shanghai later this month after six years, bringing her powerhouse vocals and charismatic stage presence to the Mercedes-Benz Arena.
British pop sensation Jessie J is set to return to Shanghai after six years, bringing her powerhouse vocals and charismatic stage presence to the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Known for her extraordinary vocal range and electrifying stage presence, Jessie J will bring fan favorites like "Price Tag," "Domino," "Bang Bang," and more to life in a thrilling live experience.

She'll take audiences on a journey through pop, R&B and hip-hop, showcasing her infectious energy and the incredible high notes that fans can't get enough of.

From soulful power ballads to crowd-pumping anthems, each song brings a wave of nostalgia and new excitement, making this concert a must for fans and music lovers alike.

If you go:

Date: November 27

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Arena

Address: 1200 Shibo Avenue

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
