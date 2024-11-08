Thrills for Jessie J fans as singer returns

British pop sensation Jessie J is set to return to Shanghai after six years, bringing her powerhouse vocals and charismatic stage presence to the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Known for her extraordinary vocal range and electrifying stage presence, Jessie J will bring fan favorites like "Price Tag," "Domino," "Bang Bang," and more to life in a thrilling live experience.

She'll take audiences on a journey through pop, R&B and hip-hop, showcasing her infectious energy and the incredible high notes that fans can't get enough of.

From soulful power ballads to crowd-pumping anthems, each song brings a wave of nostalgia and new excitement, making this concert a must for fans and music lovers alike.