Finance forum pushes for green economic transformation

Forum gathers officials, financial institutions, environmental organizations, business leaders, and experts to discuss pathways for the green transition of industries and cities.
Ti Gong

The 3rd Green Finance Forum in Putuo District.

China's 3rd Green Finance Forum was held in Shanghai's Putuo District on Thursday as a sideline event of the 7th China International Import Expo.

The forum, at the Half Marathon Suzhou Creek Conference Center, gathered officials, financial institutions, environmental organizations, business leaders, and experts to discuss pathways for the green transition of industries and cities.

Key topics included how to integrate green finance with productive sectors to support sustainable economic development.

The forum created a platform for government and corporate collaboration. A signing ceremony was held for strategic agreements between the Putuo government, the National Green Development Fund, and Xiamen International Bank.

Several other new initiatives were also announced, including a Green Finance White Paper and green business partnership programs.

The forum also held roundtables on investment, ESG (environmental, social and governance), smart software, tech finance, and health, allowing officials and business representatives to exchange ideas and share best practices.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
China International Import Expo
Suzhou Creek
CIIE
