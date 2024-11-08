CIIE showcases smart home innovations for a better life

New and innovative products from global brands on display at the ongoing Shanghai event cater to the ever-growing demand from Chinese consumers for an enhanced quality of life.

The China International Import Expo (CIIE) has become a prime platform for global brands to showcase their latest smart home appliance advancements. These innovations cater to the growing demand from Chinese consumers for an enhanced quality of life. Players including Samsung and Siroca are leveraging the CIIE to tap into the booming Chinese home appliance market. These strategic moves coincide with China's trade-in subsidy programs for electronics and the upcoming Singles Day online shopping extravaganza.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Samsung: AI for All Samsung, which has participated all CIIE events, presented a range of products under the theme "AI for All." Its booth showcased advancements in semiconductors, displays, and home appliances. Among the highlights were a 140-inch TV and AI technology powered by Samsung's new generation chip. This AI can optimize image and sound quality automatically, supporting up to 8K ultra-high resolution.

Samsung's added investments of US$25.6 billion into China over the past seven years, demonstrates commitment to advanced manufacturing, particularly in new energy vehicle batteries and semiconductors. This aligns with China's strategy of developing innovation-driven productivity.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Gadgets focus on healthy living Japan-based Siroca, a first-time participant, presented a range of home appliances, including multifunctional cooking pots, toasters, coffee makers, warmers, and earthenware rice cookers. It signed strategic cooperation agreements with Chinese dealers at the expo, accelerating their domestic market expansion.

The brand focus on functional design for a healthy living environment reflects commitment to enhancing quality of life. In its CIIE presentation, Siroca emphasized understanding the real needs of Chinese consumers and adapting their technologies and products to suit local culture and consumption habits. Singapore-based OSIM, which unveiled its uDiva massaging sofa, is expanding its smart health-care portfolio. The flexible sofa can adjust to various home environments, offering one, two, or three-person seating options.

Ti Gong

CIIE shows lifestyle products Otis Elevator showcased its latest suite of elevator and escalator modernization solutions to cater to the rising demand for urban renewal and smart cities. A new product was the Otis Electric Villa, an in-home elevator designed for comfort, safety, and sustainability.

A highlight of Nikon's offerings at the event was its Z6III camera with latest image processor for improvements in continuous shooting. CIIE 2024 serves as a window into the future of smart homes, offering a glimpse into how technological advancements can enhance comfort, convenience, and well-being. China's demand for high-quality living experiences continues to grow and the CIIE is a stage for innovations in the smart home sector.