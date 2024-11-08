﻿
News / Metro

CIIE showcases smart home innovations for a better life

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:01 UTC+8, 2024-11-08       0
New and innovative products from global brands on display at the ongoing Shanghai event cater to the ever-growing demand from Chinese consumers for an enhanced quality of life.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:01 UTC+8, 2024-11-08       0

The China International Import Expo (CIIE) has become a prime platform for global brands to showcase their latest smart home appliance advancements. These innovations cater to the growing demand from Chinese consumers for an enhanced quality of life.

Players including Samsung and Siroca are leveraging the CIIE to tap into the booming Chinese home appliance market. These strategic moves coincide with China's trade-in subsidy programs for electronics and the upcoming Singles Day online shopping extravaganza.

CIIE showcases smart home innovations for a better life
Dong Jun / SHINE

New-tech TVs and displays are highlighted at Samsung's booth at CIIE 2024.

Samsung: AI for All

Samsung, which has participated all CIIE events, presented a range of products under the theme "AI for All." Its booth showcased advancements in semiconductors, displays, and home appliances. Among the highlights were a 140-inch TV and AI technology powered by Samsung's new generation chip. This AI can optimize image and sound quality automatically, supporting up to 8K ultra-high resolution.

Samsung's added investments of US$25.6 billion into China over the past seven years, demonstrates commitment to advanced manufacturing, particularly in new energy vehicle batteries and semiconductors. This aligns with China's strategy of developing innovation-driven productivity.

CIIE showcases smart home innovations for a better life
Dong Jun / SHINE

Japan-based Siroca, a first-time participant, presents a range of home appliances.

Gadgets focus on healthy living

Japan-based Siroca, a first-time participant, presented a range of home appliances, including multifunctional cooking pots, toasters, coffee makers, warmers, and earthenware rice cookers. It signed strategic cooperation agreements with Chinese dealers at the expo, accelerating their domestic market expansion.

The brand focus on functional design for a healthy living environment reflects commitment to enhancing quality of life. In its CIIE presentation, Siroca emphasized understanding the real needs of Chinese consumers and adapting their technologies and products to suit local culture and consumption habits.

Singapore-based OSIM, which unveiled its uDiva massaging sofa, is expanding its smart health-care portfolio. The flexible sofa can adjust to various home environments, offering one, two, or three-person seating options.

CIIE showcases smart home innovations for a better life
Ti Gong

A woman tries a massaging sofa at OSIM's booth.

CIIE shows lifestyle products

Otis Elevator showcased its latest suite of elevator and escalator modernization solutions to cater to the rising demand for urban renewal and smart cities. A new product was the Otis Electric Villa, an in-home elevator designed for comfort, safety, and sustainability.

A highlight of Nikon's offerings at the event was its Z6III camera with latest image processor for improvements in continuous shooting.

CIIE 2024 serves as a window into the future of smart homes, offering a glimpse into how technological advancements can enhance comfort, convenience, and well-being. China's demand for high-quality living experiences continues to grow and the CIIE is a stage for innovations in the smart home sector.

CIIE showcases smart home innovations for a better life
Ti Gong

Otis Electric Villa, an in-home elevator, is on show at CIIE.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Samsung
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     