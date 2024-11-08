CIIE's 'little leaves' share their experiences

If you get lost at the venue of the China International Import Expo, there are "little leaves" always willing to guide you the right direction.

The CIIE volunteers are nicknamed "little leaves" after the venue, the National Exhibition and Convention Center, which is shaped like a four-leaf clover, and they demonstrate a spirit of dedication and mutual support as they make significant contributions to the expo.

At a gathering during their lunch break on Thursday, six volunteers from different backgrounds and experiences shared their insights into the service.

"When encountering foreign exhibitors, as long as there is an opportunity, I will introduce to them the significant importance of the CIIE to global trade, making my own effort to spread the Chinese voice," said Cao Yujie from Shanghai Institute of Technology who volunteers at the press center, mainly providing reception and consulting services for Chinese and foreign journalists.