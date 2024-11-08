CIIE's 'little leaves' share their experiences
If you get lost at the venue of the China International Import Expo, there are "little leaves" always willing to guide you the right direction.
The CIIE volunteers are nicknamed "little leaves" after the venue, the National Exhibition and Convention Center, which is shaped like a four-leaf clover, and they demonstrate a spirit of dedication and mutual support as they make significant contributions to the expo.
At a gathering during their lunch break on Thursday, six volunteers from different backgrounds and experiences shared their insights into the service.
"When encountering foreign exhibitors, as long as there is an opportunity, I will introduce to them the significant importance of the CIIE to global trade, making my own effort to spread the Chinese voice," said Cao Yujie from Shanghai Institute of Technology who volunteers at the press center, mainly providing reception and consulting services for Chinese and foreign journalists.
Hong Jingxuan from Shanghai International Studies University is a "little leaf" at the general service desk of the national comprehensive exhibition.
Last year, during his internship at the CIIE Bureau, he got to know the enthusiastic, tolerant, and responsible "little leaves," and this year had no hesitation in joining them.
After being selected for the opening ceremony's exchange activities, he took on the task of providing translation and accompanying guidance for the Luxembourg Ambassador to China. Although he has been studying German for 10 years, ensuring precise wording, appropriate rhythm, and a dignified demeanor in such a grand occasion is still inevitably nerve-racking, said Hong.
"But I believe that being able to take the responsibility on the CIIE stage, where China expands high-level openness, is both the responsibility and mission of members of Communist Party of China and the responsibility and action of young people participating in the journey of Chinese-style modernization," Hong said. "I should take the initiative, leverage foreign language expertise and build an important bridge for communication between China and foreign countries."
More than 3,000 young volunteers are welcoming guests from home and abroad at this year's event, according to Shanghai Committee of the Communist Youth League of China.