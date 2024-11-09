News / Metro

More health resources for children, women and elderly needed

Medical experts have called for more health care resources and education targeting women, children and the elderly during the ongoing China International Import Expo.
Medical experts have called for more health-care resources and education targeting women, children and the elderly during the ongoing China International Import Expo.

There are 220 million children under 14 in China, covering 16.4 percent of the total population.

But the medical resources and supply for children are far from enough. Among the nearly 3,500 clinical drug dosages, children's dosage is less than 1.7 percent.

About 43 percent of children have difficulty in taking medications mainly because the medicines are made into pills or have a bad taste for children, experts told the pediatric exchange platform established by health.people.cn and Roche at the CIIE.

"In addition to developing more drug dosages catering to children, it is essential to push a categorized system for patients, who go to the community for common and chronic diseases first and can be transferred to superior hospitals if the condition is complicated," said Dr Wang Yi, president of the Children's Hospital of Fudan University.

In order to push the categorized system, the platform consists of health care standardization, high-quality development, pediatrician education, international exchange, health education, and charity programs.

A platform boosting health care for children is launched at the CIIE.

Local doctors hailed the promotion of a categorized system, as leading hospitals are always crowded with patients with common diseases.

Dr Zhu Xiaodong from Xinhua Hospital said his hospital is crammed with children with respiratory infections at the peak season.

"Community and regional medical centers can cooperate with leading children's hospitals to treat patients with not so serious symptoms at the grassroots," he said.

"Education is also extremely important to help the public to have a scientific understanding of respiratory disease prevention and control."

Public education is actually a most frequent word repeated by doctors in different departments.

At the CIIE, Bayer announced it had reached cooperation with Accenture China to jointly develop a digital health-care system for females to improve health awareness, perfect medical services and provide support to policy-making and innovative research.

It also signed an agreement with Tencent Healthcare to explore the integration of the health care industry with the Internet to better apply technologies like big data and artificial intelligent into the smart service for female.

Bayer also teamed with the media to launch an educational campaign on whole-process management of prostate cancer to call for a rising social awareness and care for elderly male health and prostate cancer prevention and control.

According to Dr Guo Jianming from Zhongshan Hospital, many Chinese patients are not detected until in middle or terminal stages.

"In the metasatatic stage, the risk of cancer progression will increase from 5 percent to 74 percent and the death risk from 5 percent to 56 percent. So it is important to promote education of early screening and an effective and regular whole-process prostatic management, which allows patients to live longer and better," he said.

Vaccination is another important part of disease prevention and control highlighted by the experts.

Vaccination is the most effective measure for infectious disease prevention and control as well as protection for the elderly, people with weak immunity and patients. The government has been exploring methods to promote vaccination and enhance public awareness on vaccination.

An elderly woman consults about a shingles vaccination at Ren'ai Hospital.

Currently, 13 provinces and municipalities including Shanghai have adopted a new model by allowing general practitioners in neighborhood health centers to make vaccine prescriptions to push vaccination, industry insiders told a health forum launched by GSK on CIIE.

"Previously, we should wait for people to come for vaccination," said Sheng Fei, director of Nanxiang Town Neighborhood Health Center.

"The new measure allows GPs to prescribe vaccines for eligible people after education and evaluation. It is a very effective measure to boost vaccination, especially for the elderly.

"Flu, pneumonia and shingles are the three most recommended vaccines for the elderly, while we encourage eligible females to undergo HPV vaccination for cervical cancer prevention and control."

Dr Zheng Yongjun from Huadong Hospital's pain department reiterated the importance of shingles vaccination, as there are 1.56 million new cases for people aged 50 or older of shingles in China each year.

"For the elderly with chronic diseases and issues like cancer, the pain and complications brought by shingles will be much more severe," he said. "Vaccination is very meaningful for them."

A round-table discussion on the integration of health care and disease prevention through innovative measures and public education is launched at the CIIE.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
