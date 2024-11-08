﻿
Collaboration links ancient porcelain and contemporary art

Renowned French artist Fabrice Hyber unveiled his special creations at Lujiazui Metro Station on Friday, marking the 60th anniversary of China-France diplomatic relations.
Renowned French artist Fabrice Hyber unveiled his special creations at Lujiazui Metro Station on Friday, marking the 60th anniversary of China-France diplomatic relations.

The two murals, titled La Forêt (The Forest) and L'Amitié (Friendship), were crafted in Jingdezhen, China's ceramics capital, with Hyber working closely with local artisans.

The collaboration brought together the centuries-old craft of Chinese porcelain with Hyber's contemporary artistic style.

In La Forêt, Hyber reflects on his childhood in the forests of France, capturing the vibrant natural world in porcelain.

The two murals were crafted in Jingdezhen.

Meanwhile, L'Amitié symbolizes the long-standing friendship between China and France, depicting two planets — red for China and blue for France — moving in harmony, much like the two countries' relationship.

This monumental project is part of the "Shanghai Art Week, France in!" initiative, celebrating the cultural exchange between the nations.

Both works will remain part of the museum Power Station of Art's permanent collection.

In Spring 2025, a major solo exhibition of Hyber's work will be presented at the museum, continuing the dialogue between French and Chinese art.

French artist Fabrice Hyber

Lujiazui
