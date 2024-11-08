Collaboration links ancient porcelain and contemporary art

Renowned French artist Fabrice Hyber unveiled his special creations at Lujiazui Metro Station on Friday, marking the 60th anniversary of China-France diplomatic relations.

The two murals, titled La Forêt (The Forest) and L'Amitié (Friendship), were crafted in Jingdezhen, China's ceramics capital, with Hyber working closely with local artisans.

The collaboration brought together the centuries-old craft of Chinese porcelain with Hyber's contemporary artistic style.

In La Forêt, Hyber reflects on his childhood in the forests of France, capturing the vibrant natural world in porcelain.