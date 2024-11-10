News / Metro

Foreign visitors explore Taopu Smart City

Expatriates and entrepreneurs were invited to the China-Israel Innovation Hub in Taopu Smart City in Putuo District on Saturday to learn about the area's rapid development.
Ti Gong

Foreign visitors learn about the planning and development of Taopu Smart City.

Expatriates and entrepreneurs were invited to the China-Israel Innovation Hub in Taopu Smart City in Putuo District on Saturday to learn about the area's rapid development.

The event attracted a large number of domestic and international guests, offering them a firsthand look at the city's rapid development.

"Taopu Smart City is building toward a modern international metropolis, with quality housing, tech enterprises, and various infrastructure projects in place," said Weng Huajian, a senior official of Putuo.

He expressed hope that the event would foster greater cooperation and understanding between local and international partners.

During the event, 10 organizations, including Taopu Smart City, local enterprises, and developers, signed a cooperation agreement to enhance education, housing, and business opportunities in the region.

Eli Beck, an agricultural expert and founder of Zhonggu Yifeng Agricultural Tech in Shanghai, shared his enthusiasm for Taopu, especially since the innovation hub opened in 2020.

Ti Gong

Foreign artists perform for the international open day of Taopu.

"The atmosphere is great, and I plan to buy a home here," Beck said.

David Gish, the foreign vice principal at Shanghai Thomas School, introduced the school's commitment to bilingual education.

"The school is a rising star in Shanghai's international education sector," Gish said. "We've seen Taopu's rapid changes over the past few years, and we are excited to be part of this community."

Beck, after touring several high-end residential projects in the area, noted that living near quality schools could offer children an excellent environment for growth.

"The community's amenities and nearby services make it a great place to live," he added.

Taopu has been evolving over the last decade from a heavily polluted industrial zone into a smart city featuring high-tech global firms and a better environment.

Many famous state-owned companies, such as Hero, Shanghai Rubber Factory, Shanghai No. 1 TCM Factory and Shanghai Spice Factory, originated in Taopu. The decades of industrial construction spurred the rapid economic development of the area.

Ti Gong

Foreign visitors tour the international community at Taopu.

