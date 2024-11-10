Foreign visitors explore Taopu Smart City

Expatriates and entrepreneurs were invited to the China-Israel Innovation Hub in Taopu Smart City in Putuo District on Saturday to learn about the area's rapid development.

The event attracted a large number of domestic and international guests, offering them a firsthand look at the city's rapid development.

"Taopu Smart City is building toward a modern international metropolis, with quality housing, tech enterprises, and various infrastructure projects in place," said Weng Huajian, a senior official of Putuo.

He expressed hope that the event would foster greater cooperation and understanding between local and international partners.

During the event, 10 organizations, including Taopu Smart City, local enterprises, and developers, signed a cooperation agreement to enhance education, housing, and business opportunities in the region.

Eli Beck, an agricultural expert and founder of Zhonggu Yifeng Agricultural Tech in Shanghai, shared his enthusiasm for Taopu, especially since the innovation hub opened in 2020.