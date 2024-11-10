Advanced medical solutions released at CIIE
Convenient, precise and individualized screenings, interventions and treatments through innovative methods and technologies have been highlighted at the China International Import Expo.
Huangpu District said it has started a trial of integrating outpatient services for tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS and viral hepatitis at its community-based disease prevention clinic for more effective and better disease control and prevention.
Neighborhood health centers in the district have introduced a one-stop service by offering glucose and blood pressure checks along with HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and hepatitis C screening.
To better protect people's privacy, the health centers offer DIY high-risk behavior checks by people through online consultation and gives timely feedback and help to people who have had highly risky behavior, Song Lili, vice director of Huangpu District Center for Disease Control and Prevention told a livestreaming health program at the CIIE.
So far, all the neighborhood health centers in Huangpu can conveniently prescribe long-term medication for hepatitis C to patients and reduce their financial burden, as the medical cost in the community is much lower than superior hospitals.
Given the large quantity of elderly people in Huangpu, the district's Yuyuan Neighborhood Health Center has initiated a special clinic on Alzheimer's disease screening, intervention and treatment. It is nicknamed as "memory clinic."
By teaming up with elderly in their nursing homes and experts from leading hospitals, the center offers a medical service plus care model for old people with cognitive disorders though a categorized system and a patient transfer network.
This assists elderly people being transferred to different levels of hospitals and the community in line with the treatment process and personal conditions.
In addition to targeting the elderly, the district also established the first health service center inside an office building.
Targeting office workers, Dapuqiao Neighborhood Health Center set up a spot at SML Center, where services like basic outpatient service, yoga, acupuncture, tuina, TCM exercises and vaccination are all available.
"The community-based health facilities are serving as primary goalkeepers to provide basic, convenient and comprehensive services to local residents, which is an important measure to help achieve the 'Healthy China 2030' plan," Song said.
Top medical experts also echoed the importance of early screening, diagnosis and treatment as there is still distance from the goal set in the 2030 plan, which wants to improve the five-year survival of cancer by 15 percent.
"Taking blood cancer for example, Chinese patients' five-year survival has been improved significantly in recent years thanks to the improvement of medical capability," Dr Ma Jun from the Harbin Institute of Hematologic Tumor said. "But more efforts are needed to further improve treatment effects and even 'cure' the patients."
A unified blood disease diagnosis and treatment system was initiated by Roche at the CIIE.
Dr Zhao Weili from Ruijin Hospital said the diagnostic level and innovative therapies on blood diseases have been adopted widely in the nation and help more Chinese patients to get proper treatment.
"But there are many types of blood diseases, each of which have its uniqueness," she said.
"The diversified demands of Chinese patients are far from met. So precise and individualized treatments are urgently required. We hope the innovation of medical transformation and technologies such as artificial intelligence can boost the molecular typing-based treatment plans for Chinese can bring more hope to the patients."