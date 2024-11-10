Advanced medical solutions released at CIIE

Convenient, precise and individualized screenings, interventions and treatments through innovative methods and technologies have been highlighted at the China International Import Expo.

Huangpu District said it has started a trial of integrating outpatient services for tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS and viral hepatitis at its community-based disease prevention clinic for more effective and better disease control and prevention.

Neighborhood health centers in the district have introduced a one-stop service by offering glucose and blood pressure checks along with HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and hepatitis C screening.

To better protect people's privacy, the health centers offer DIY high-risk behavior checks by people through online consultation and gives timely feedback and help to people who have had highly risky behavior, Song Lili, vice director of Huangpu District Center for Disease Control and Prevention told a livestreaming health program at the CIIE.

So far, all the neighborhood health centers in Huangpu can conveniently prescribe long-term medication for hepatitis C to patients and reduce their financial burden, as the medical cost in the community is much lower than superior hospitals.

Given the large quantity of elderly people in Huangpu, the district's Yuyuan Neighborhood Health Center has initiated a special clinic on Alzheimer's disease screening, intervention and treatment. It is nicknamed as "memory clinic."