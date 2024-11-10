Expo promotes family-friendly products and services

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is the most common form of lupus, which can involve various damages to the kidneys, cardiovascular system, respiratory system, digestive system, blood system and eyes.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that causes a butterfly-shaped rash on the face, among other signs and symptoms.

There are nearly 1 million people with lupus in China and about 90 percent are women.

A lupus care project initiated by thepaper.cn and GSK was launched at the event to promote public education, reduce social prejudice and give patients more physical and psychological help.

Medical professionals, sociologists, health officials, enterprises and the media are all actively taking part.

A family-friendly concept is highlighted at the China International Import Expo, ranging from disease care, driving safety and baby's products.

Though the disease doesn't cause infertility, it may impact the health of both mother and child during pregnancy. All these may cause social pressure to the patients and their families.

"Lupus is not only a medical problem but also a social issue requiring more attention and support," said Shen Yifei from Fudan University's department of sociology.

"Charity programs on lupus care are very necessary to create a friendly and warm environment for the patients."

Dr Chen Sheng from Renji Hospital said the innovative therapies have provided more tools for lupus patients, who can receive more individualized and precise treatment.

"While helping patient to receive treatment, we focus on reducing side effects for patients' long-term benefit," she said.

"So they can no longer fear about marriage and child birth and enjoy a better life in the future."

Skin is the largest organ in the body and its disease is closely related with life quality.

Atopic dermatitis is the No.1 dermatological disease in China, ranking first in disease burden among non-fatal skin conditions. Affecting all age groups, it impacts up to 30.48 percent of children under one year old.

At the CIIE, Dr Yao Zhirong from Xinhua Hospital reported the development of a research collaborated with Pfizer to generate valuable data that informs global clinical practices and supports the development of innovative therapies on AD.

"It is so far the largest real-world study on Chinese patients with AD as over 1,000 patients from over 40 hospitals in the nation will be covered," he said.

"It not only provides China and the world with standardized diagnosis and treatment protocols for AD and basis for scientific medication decision-making, but also greatly enhances the development of the AD discipline and R&D capabilities, bringing the 'voice of Chinese science' to the world and offering long-term safety benefits for AD patients."

At the same time, a "China Skin Health Action Plan" has been launched by Pfizer to promote AD awareness and patient education. The program aims to create high-quality medical content and improve disease understanding and management.

Care for baby is also echoed by P&G and doctors from Jiading District Central Hospital.

While showcasing the intelligent technology in making its Pampers diapers, the company said it is actively teaming up with medical professionals to promote a scientific child-caring concept among young parents to build a family-friendly society.

It has cooperated with leading pediatricians to release guidance on baby's skin care, instructions from pregnancy to newborn children, solutions to baby with sleeping problems to teach parents how to care about their babies properly.

It also invited doctors to give lectures targeting pregnant women's mental health and newborn baby care to give more support.