Chinese stem cell group reaches first cooperation with overseas partners

China Stem Cell Group made its first step in overseas expansion in cell treatment and therapy.

The company announced that it reached a strategic agreement with Australian Jatcorp Ltd to explore cooperation on maternal and infant products, as well as stem cells and immunotherapy.

The two parties will collaborate in introducing high-end health products from Australia to China, and jointly develop one-stop health management and service with advanced cell therapies to residents of both countries, officials said on Monday.

According to officials from the Shanghai-based China Stem Cell Group, it was the first such strategic cooperation it had signed with a foreign company and it had been looking for chances for more international cooperation and exchange in recent years, to expand China's influence on cell treatment and therapy.