Chinese stem cell group reaches first cooperation with overseas partners

  21:51 UTC+8, 2024-11-11       0
China Stem Cell Group reaches strategic agreement with Australian Jatcorp Ltd to explore cooperation on maternal and infant products, as well as stem cells and immunotherapy.
Ti Gong

China Stem Cell Group signs a strategic agreement with Australian Jatcorp Ltd.

China Stem Cell Group made its first step in overseas expansion in cell treatment and therapy.

The company announced that it reached a strategic agreement with Australian Jatcorp Ltd to explore cooperation on maternal and infant products, as well as stem cells and immunotherapy.

The two parties will collaborate in introducing high-end health products from Australia to China, and jointly develop one-stop health management and service with advanced cell therapies to residents of both countries, officials said on Monday.

According to officials from the Shanghai-based China Stem Cell Group, it was the first such strategic cooperation it had signed with a foreign company and it had been looking for chances for more international cooperation and exchange in recent years, to expand China's influence on cell treatment and therapy.

Ti Gong

A 2-year-old Pakistani girl with a rare genetic condition that causes a progressive decline in the mental and motor functions received stem cell transplants at the Children's Hospital of Fudan University in Shanghai last month.

China Stem Cell Group, home of the nation's largest stem cell public resource bank, has realized 100 percent success in stem cell matching for Chinese patients. It has cooperated with over 100 leading hospitals in China to fulfil 7,240 stem cell transplants so far and the five-year survival rate of patients with terminal blood caner has reached 60.35 percent, meeting the international advanced level.

Shanghai has also become a destination of international medical tourism for stem cell treatment due to its deep medical capabilities and experience, combined with an economic price.

In a very recent case, a 2-year-old Pakistani girl with a rare genetic condition that causes a progressive decline in mental and motor functions, received stem cell transplants at the Children's Hospital of Fudan University in Shanghai last month.

The transplant was made possible by the cooperation of the hospital and the Shanghai Cord Blood Bank under China Stem Cell Group. The transplant has been successful and the girl is undergoing further treatment and rehabilitation, officials said on Monday.

