News / Metro

Universal Software Park marks 2 decades of stellar growth

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  15:30 UTC+8, 2024-11-12       0
The Universal Software Park celebrated its 20th anniversary on Monday, highlighting significant growth in tax revenue and productivity in recent years.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  15:30 UTC+8, 2024-11-12       0
Universal Software Park marks 2 decades of stellar growth
Ti Gong

Young employees at the Universal Software Park present a stage drama to showcase the rapid growth of the industrial park.

The Universal Software Park, the city's major computer science industry park, celebrated its 20th anniversary on Monday, highlighting significant growth in tax revenue and productivity in recent years.

The park in Changzheng Town, Shanghai's Putuo District, has evolved into a major innovation hub since its founding on November 11, 2004.

The park has generated more than 3.5 billion yuan (US$484 million) in tax revenue in 2023 and reached an annual production value of 30 billion yuan, according to the park.

The park attributed the growth to a diversified technology focus, which has expanded from software to clusters like artificial intelligence, fintech, digital marketing and online gaming.

Universal Software Park marks 2 decades of stellar growth
Ti Gong

Key companies based in the park are awarded for their contributions to its development.

The software park now hosts over 50 companies with annual revenues exceeding 100 million yuan each, drawing tech firms from across China. Since its inception, the park's cumulative tax contribution has exceeded 19.3 billion yuan, driving the economic growth of Putuo.

In March, a new incubator was launched in the park to support online gaming firms, attracting 12 companies to the park.

On-site facilities have also been upgraded to support a better business environment, with a new monitoring station to ensure compliance with legal business practices, according to the park.

Xiao Wengao, the director of Putuo, said the park has become a key example of the district's industrial transformation with research and innovation. He said more high-tech companies from both home and abroad are expected to be drawn to the park.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     