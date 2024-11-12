Universal Software Park marks 2 decades of stellar growth

The Universal Software Park, the city's major computer science industry park, celebrated its 20th anniversary on Monday, highlighting significant growth in tax revenue and productivity in recent years.

The park in Changzheng Town, Shanghai's Putuo District, has evolved into a major innovation hub since its founding on November 11, 2004.

The park has generated more than 3.5 billion yuan (US$484 million) in tax revenue in 2023 and reached an annual production value of 30 billion yuan, according to the park.

The park attributed the growth to a diversified technology focus, which has expanded from software to clusters like artificial intelligence, fintech, digital marketing and online gaming.