Medical AI model developed by local doctors on par with ChatGPT 4.0

Shanghai doctors have developed a new generation of multimodal AI models, targeting Google's Med-Gemini family, for clinical diagnostics that can help with clinical practice, medical research, and education.

According to Shanghai East Hospital doctors, which developed Med-Go with the Institute of Software under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the AI system is comparable to ChatGPT 4.0 in clinical testing and practice.

Med-Go has passed China's medical licensing exam and won several medical information competitions.

"We offer medical textbooks, materials, papers, and latest developments daily. Over 20 billion medical data are available. Its medical expertise is fresher, better, and more complete than a professor," according to emergency department physician Zhang Haitao, the system's developer.

Med-Go is in use in Shanghai East Hospital and 15 neighborhood health centers in the Pudong New Area. Some hospitals in Jiangsu and Shanxi provinces and health institutions have deployed the technology.