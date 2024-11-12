Shanghai promotes steps that help green hospitals

The models should perform well in standardized and exact waste management to accomplish safe, digital, and scientific processing and management via a highly efficient and safe system.

The Shanghai Health Commission has announced a competition for models of district- and city-level eco-friendly hospitals based on performance and innovation in medical waste and carbon emission reduction, waste recycling, and management.

The move supports Shanghai's green city policy. Shanghai is the first city in China to establish a regional law on green cities, which was passed in June of this year.

The measure supports the nation's carbon reduction goals of carbon neutrality by 2060.

Officials told the 2024 Zero Carbon City Summit that 70 national standards on carbon accounting, footprint, reduction, capture, utilization, and storage will be published by the end of the year, covering all key sectors and companies. The summit also honored models of zero-carbon industrial parks, factories, villages, islands, and data centers.

At least 100 cities and industrial zones nationwide began testing park carbon dioxide emissions to assist zero-carbon city construction last year.

"A zero-carbon city not only means lowering carbon emissions but also serving as a catalyst for a more environmentally friendly society as a whole," according to Ma Lincong of the China Association for Standardization. The association has published multiple standards, evaluation tools, and databases on zero-carbon cities.

Ma said, "we can improve the ecological quality and people's quality of life by optimizing energy structure, improving energy efficiency, and promoting green architecture and green traffic."

