Since 2022, 125 green spaces that were previously tied to businesses and outlets have been refurbished and opened to the public, with 32 converted into pocket parks.

Ti Gong

Yang Nina, a resident of Shanghai's Yangpu District, was taking a stroll around the greenery area on Huangxing Road with her nine-month-old daughter on Tuesday morning. The weather was lovely, and Yang's mood was upbeat. She has been a regular visitor to the renovated green area. The hedge was removed in June after the city's call to open up more green spaces to the public. The green space of RT-Mart's Yangpu store previously had a three-meter-high hedge that obscured the view and was inaccessible. Aside from a few camphor trees and magnolias, it consisted of bald patches of lawn with minimal space usage.



Ti Gong

It was beautified by demolishing the retaining wall and hedge, adding bright flower beds, benches for resting, and three white magnolias as the main landscape trees, resulting in an accessible leisure green space. "In the past, I needed to walk 15 minutes to Huangxing Park for a leisure walk, but now, it just takes a few minutes with this green space and the floral landscape is lovely," Yang said. Shanghai's decision to open enclosed green spaces to the public is meant to enhance the city's overall public green spaces while also giving more opportunities for residents to relax and enjoy nature.



Ti Gong

Since the release of a guideline on opening the auxiliary space of entities and enterprises to the public in 2022, 125 enclosed green spaces have been opened to the public as of October, with 32 transformed into "pocket parks," or mini recreational parks, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau said on Tuesday. Another project is an open and shared green area in the Pudong New Area that is part of the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China's headquarters. Before its renovation, the greening was minimal, with little layering or color. The ginkgo trees did not thrive and had weak wind resistance.



Ti Gong