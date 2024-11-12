News / Metro

Refurbished green spaces made available to the public

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:36 UTC+8, 2024-11-12       0
Since 2022, 125 green spaces that were previously tied to businesses and outlets have been refurbished and opened to the public, with 32 converted into pocket parks.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:36 UTC+8, 2024-11-12       0
Refurbished green spaces made available to the public
Ti Gong

The green land on Huangxing Road.

Yang Nina, a resident of Shanghai's Yangpu District, was taking a stroll around the greenery area on Huangxing Road with her nine-month-old daughter on Tuesday morning.

The weather was lovely, and Yang's mood was upbeat.

She has been a regular visitor to the renovated green area. The hedge was removed in June after the city's call to open up more green spaces to the public.

The green space of RT-Mart's Yangpu store previously had a three-meter-high hedge that obscured the view and was inaccessible. Aside from a few camphor trees and magnolias, it consisted of bald patches of lawn with minimal space usage.

Refurbished green spaces made available to the public
Ti Gong

People rest in the green space on Huangxing Road.

It was beautified by demolishing the retaining wall and hedge, adding bright flower beds, benches for resting, and three white magnolias as the main landscape trees, resulting in an accessible leisure green space.

"In the past, I needed to walk 15 minutes to Huangxing Park for a leisure walk, but now, it just takes a few minutes with this green space and the floral landscape is lovely," Yang said.

Shanghai's decision to open enclosed green spaces to the public is meant to enhance the city's overall public green spaces while also giving more opportunities for residents to relax and enjoy nature.

Refurbished green spaces made available to the public
Ti Gong

A bird's-eye view of the green space that houses the headquarters of the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China in the Pudong New Area.

Since the release of a guideline on opening the auxiliary space of entities and enterprises to the public in 2022, 125 enclosed green spaces have been opened to the public as of October, with 32 transformed into "pocket parks," or mini recreational parks, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau said on Tuesday.

Another project is an open and shared green area in the Pudong New Area that is part of the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China's headquarters.

Before its renovation, the greening was minimal, with little layering or color. The ginkgo trees did not thrive and had weak wind resistance.

Refurbished green spaces made available to the public
Ti Gong

The green space in the Pudong New Area

After the renovation, the green space of the headquarters and the nearby public green space were clubbed together, making for a total area of 5,242 square meters.

A pocket park was created by upgrading and transforming the entire green area.

Zhang Ling, deputy director of the Pudong New Area Greenery Management Center, said, "We have optimized the landscape and changed the space layout, adding floral scenery and planting red maple and plum."

Benches were set up and elements of aeronautical components were incorporated.

"The area has many white-collar workers and the move aims to provide a leisure space for them during their lunch break," Zhang said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Huangxing Park
Pudong New Area
Yangpu
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     