Xuhui unveils AI talent map at annual innovation summit

Xuhui District held its annual innovation and entrepreneurship talent summit and competition on Monday.

The district recognized 12 leading experts, 30 top professionals, and 158 young professionals on its Guangqi Talent Plan. The program, established 20 years ago and named after the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) cadre and pioneering scientist Xu Guangqi, offers training, mentorship and support to strengthen Xuhui's professional teams.

The Global AI Talent Map was launched during the event. The tool, powered by large-model technology, can track and identify AI experts worldwide, allowing local organizations to locate professionals efficiently.

The district also unveiled an AI industry talent competitiveness index. The index, covering aspects such as talent density, efficiency and appeal, aims to position Xuhui as a leading AI hub in China.