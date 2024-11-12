﻿
News / Metro

Xuhui unveils AI talent map at annual innovation summit

Xuhui District held its annual innovation and entrepreneurship talent summit and competition on Monday.
Ti Gong

Leading young professionals are awarded during Xuhui's annual innovation and entrepreneurship talent summit.

Xuhui District held its annual innovation and entrepreneurship talent summit and competition on Monday.

The district recognized 12 leading experts, 30 top professionals, and 158 young professionals on its Guangqi Talent Plan. The program, established 20 years ago and named after the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) cadre and pioneering scientist Xu Guangqi, offers training, mentorship and support to strengthen Xuhui's professional teams.

The Global AI Talent Map was launched during the event. The tool, powered by large-model technology, can track and identify AI experts worldwide, allowing local organizations to locate professionals efficiently.

The district also unveiled an AI industry talent competitiveness index. The index, covering aspects such as talent density, efficiency and appeal, aims to position Xuhui as a leading AI hub in China.

Ti Gong

Officials launch the Xuhui Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition.

Xuhui has attracted nearly 900 AI companies and 72,000 professionals, with about 500 scientists included in its advanced technology talent pool.

The AI Talent Map will help Xuhui strengthen its position as a center for AI development and innovation, according to the district government.

The district also introduced a new entrepreneurship support policy, which provides funding up to 30 million yuan (US$4.15 million) and resources to support business startups.

The system combines talent, industrial and innovation policies to address core needs in financing, infrastructure, professional services and an entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The district's third Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition invited professionals from around the world to join Xuhui in its mission to foster innovation and entrepreneurship.

Ti Gong

A young entrepreneur shares his startup project and experience in Xuhui.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Xuhui
