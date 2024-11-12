﻿
Polka-dotted pumpkin descends on North Bund

The piece by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama is intended to explore her favorite themes of peace, love and unity.
Yayoi Kusama's iconic polka-dotted pumpkin is lighting up the North Bund area in Shanghai against the backdrop of Lujiazui this week.

The Japanese artist's "Life of the Pumpkin Recites, All About the Biggest Love for the People" will be on display until Sunday November 17.

The pumpkin is sitting inside the grand 10-meter cube, which can be viewed from afar when taking a stroll alongside the North Bund riverside.

Kusama's signature polka dots embody her lifelong themes of love, unity, and peace. Bringing this work to China fosters dialogue between contemporary art and people, while at the same time amplifying Kusama's enduring message of love and life.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Date: Through November 17

Admission: Free

Address: Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal, Near Gate 1, 500 Dongdaming Road, Hongkou District 东大名路500号上海国际客运中心码头近1号门

Source: SHINE
