Polka-dotted pumpkin descends on North Bund

Yayoi Kusama's iconic polka-dotted pumpkin is lighting up the North Bund area in Shanghai against the backdrop of Lujiazui this week.

The Japanese artist's "Life of the Pumpkin Recites, All About the Biggest Love for the People" will be on display until Sunday November 17.



The pumpkin is sitting inside the grand 10-meter cube, which can be viewed from afar when taking a stroll alongside the North Bund riverside.

Kusama's signature polka dots embody her lifelong themes of love, unity, and peace. Bringing this work to China fosters dialogue between contemporary art and people, while at the same time amplifying Kusama's enduring message of love and life.