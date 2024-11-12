Jazz festival strikes a chord with Yangpu communities

Shanghai's Yangpu District struck up the band for the 2024 Citywide Jazz Festival, aiming to bring jazz music to local neighborhoods and cultural landmarks.

Events are scheduled at popular locations such as the YOUNG Theater and the Xinjiangwancheng Cultural and Sports Park.

The first event, the "Connection" International Community Jazz Concert, was held at the park. Musicians from different countries performed classic and original jazz pieces, attracting residents and employees.

A special jazz performance featured well-known Chinese music producer and singer Li Quan, jazz pianist and composer Huang Jianyi, and young jazz bands including SOS and Midnight Quartet was held on Monday.