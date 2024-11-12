Jazz festival strikes a chord with Yangpu communities
Shanghai's Yangpu District struck up the band for the 2024 Citywide Jazz Festival, aiming to bring jazz music to local neighborhoods and cultural landmarks.
Events are scheduled at popular locations such as the YOUNG Theater and the Xinjiangwancheng Cultural and Sports Park.
The first event, the "Connection" International Community Jazz Concert, was held at the park. Musicians from different countries performed classic and original jazz pieces, attracting residents and employees.
A special jazz performance featured well-known Chinese music producer and singer Li Quan, jazz pianist and composer Huang Jianyi, and young jazz bands including SOS and Midnight Quartet was held on Monday.
The concert, held at the YOUNG Theater, showcased a range of jazz styles, from vibrant to more reflective pieces.
The festival will also present the musical concert "To My Dearest," with selections from popular musicals that explore themes of love, loss, and reunion.
A range of jazz activities, including concerts, film music performances, and pop-up shows, will be held across Yangpu during the festival through the end of the year.
Events are planned for local shopping streets and creative hubs to expand jazz's reach within the community.