Changning citywalk program features heritage buildings
This autumn, step into history with Changning District's captivating "Architecture Takes Me Places" Citywalk.
Until November 17, locals and visitors alike are invited to explore eight heritage conservation buildings across Changning in a journey that highlights the city's unique cultural past.
With a map from Yuyuan Road's "Story Store" as your guide, you can wander through the district's architectural treasures, each holding tales of Shanghai's rich heritage.
Begin at Xianghua Bridge in Zhongshan Park, where the serene waters and stone carvings embody Jiangnan traditions.
From there, visit the Marble Pavilion, a 1935 European-style gem set in lush greenery at the park.
Next, experience the artistry of Sun Ke's House, designed in 1931 with a mix of Spanish and Italian Renaissance styles, evoking early 20th-century sophistication.
Your journey continues at the Gothic-style Former Residence of Wang Boqun, featuring intricate murals and bronze fittings, followed by the St John's University buildings, which blend Eastern and Western styles and were once home to prominent figures like Lin Yutang and Zhou Youguang.
The Former Site of the Editorial Dept. of Bolshevik awaits nearby, rich in revolutionary history, along with the Site of Former Office of Shanghai Bureau of CPC Central Committee at No.21 Yonglecun on Jiangsu Road, where significant meetings shaped China's liberation.
Complete your tour at the Former site of Cold Rolled Strip Steel Workshops of Shanghai No.10 Steel Factory, now the ROJO Art Space, where industrial aesthetics meet contemporary art.
Collect stamps from each site along the way, and once you've gathered them all, claim a special architectural souvenir at the Zhongshan Park's Tourism Center.
Embrace Shanghai's past through this engaging, scenic Citywalk, where every building has a story to tell.
Date: November 11-17
Venue: Story Store
Address: 1046 Yuyuan Rd