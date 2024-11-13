Changning citywalk program features heritage buildings

This autumn, step into history with Changning District's captivating "Architecture Takes Me Places" Citywalk.

Until November 17, locals and visitors alike are invited to explore eight heritage conservation buildings across Changning in a journey that highlights the city's unique cultural past.

With a map from Yuyuan Road's "Story Store" as your guide, you can wander through the district's architectural treasures, each holding tales of Shanghai's rich heritage.

Begin at Xianghua Bridge in Zhongshan Park, where the serene waters and stone carvings embody Jiangnan traditions.