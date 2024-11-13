﻿
Sustainable fashion in focus as Shanghai customization week kicks off

The 15th edition of the Shanghai New Customization Week officially opened on Tuesday at the historical Bund 22 building, with the event celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.
Ti Gong

A fashion show at the historical Bund 22 marks the start of the 15th Shanghai New Customization Week.

The 15th edition of Shanghai New Customization Week officially opened on Tuesday at the historical Bund 22 building.

This year's function marks the 10th anniversary of the event, offering a series of fashion and cultural activities through Saturday, including brand exhibitions, designer salons, and a citywide guide to fashion experiences.

Xu Xiaoliang, president of the Shanghai International Fashion Federation and co-CEO of Fosun International, said the past decade has seen the rise of both China's high-end fashion industry and global recognition of its unique aesthetic values.

"The week has become a key platform for high-end brands and designers to debut their collections," Xu noted.

"It is also a launchpad for the growing influence of Eastern aesthetics and Chinese culture in global fashion."

Ti Gong

Officials and fashion designers jointly launch the Shanghai New Customization Week.

One of the most anticipated showcases at the event is from WJX, a local luxury brand known for its fusion of traditional Chinese aesthetics with modern design. Founded in 2012, WJX has earned a reputation for blending Eastern cultural elements with contemporary fashion.

The brand's designs feature intricate details drawn from China's rich history, including traditional embroidery, Chinese knotting, and the use of luxurious fabrics like silk and brocade, which have resonated with a growing audience of young, fashion-forward consumers.

At this year's event, WJX has collaborated with time-honored jewelry brand Laomiao to create a unique wedding jewelry line as part of its new series.

Ti Gong

Xu Xiaoliang, president of the Shanghai International Fashion Federation and co-CEO of Fosun International

The collection showcases gold jewelry with bird motifs, symbolizing prosperity and joy. WJX also introduced new bridal couture, featuring elegant cheongsams and gowns that merge modern style with traditional Chinese wedding symbolism.

Using recycled materials and sustainable design techniques, WJX aims to promote both environmental responsibility and the preservation of traditional Chinese craftsmanship, according to Vanessa Ye, its founder.

The collection incorporates Chinese heritage techniques like hand-embroidered Suzhou silk, as well as eco-conscious materials.

Ti Gong

Vanessa Ye, founder of WJX

The event's opening also included the release of the "CityWalk Map," a guide that encourages consumers to visit over 20 local brand stores, studios, and salons around the city to experience personalized, high-end services. The map highlights the intersection of fashion and lifestyle, showcasing Shanghai's growing position as an international fashion city.

The event, founded in 2014, has become a vital platform for China's top fashion brands. With its focus on Eastern lifestyle aesthetics and high-quality craftsmanship, the event continues to support the development of the local fashion industry while strengthening Shanghai's status as a global fashion capital, according to the federation.

Ti Gong

Traditional Chinese aesthetics are blended with modern design in the new WJX collection.

Ti Gong

The historical Bund 22 reopened for the Shanghai New Customization Week after a major renovation.

