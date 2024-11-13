Sustainable fashion in focus as Shanghai customization week kicks off

The 15th edition of Shanghai New Customization Week officially opened on Tuesday at the historical Bund 22 building.

This year's function marks the 10th anniversary of the event, offering a series of fashion and cultural activities through Saturday, including brand exhibitions, designer salons, and a citywide guide to fashion experiences.

Xu Xiaoliang, president of the Shanghai International Fashion Federation and co-CEO of Fosun International, said the past decade has seen the rise of both China's high-end fashion industry and global recognition of its unique aesthetic values.

"The week has become a key platform for high-end brands and designers to debut their collections," Xu noted.

"It is also a launchpad for the growing influence of Eastern aesthetics and Chinese culture in global fashion."